Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets agree to five-year designated max extension guaranteed for $145.3M, per reports
The Denver Nuggets have locked up another key player for the foreseeable future. Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets have agreed to a five-year designated max extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is worth $172 million, but it can jump to $207 million if Porter reaches the designated max criteria by making an All-NBA team during the upcoming campaign.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0