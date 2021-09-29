CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets agree to five-year designated max extension guaranteed for $145.3M, per reports

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets have locked up another key player for the foreseeable future. Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets have agreed to a five-year designated max extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is worth $172 million, but it can jump to $207 million if Porter reaches the designated max criteria by making an All-NBA team during the upcoming campaign.

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. on contract extension: “When it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen”

Only a few days from the start of Nuggets training camp, Michael Porter Jr. isn’t thinking about anything but basketball. At least that’s what the Nuggets star forward claimed Thursday, as the deadline for an early contract extension inched closer. The Nuggets have until the start of the season to reach a deal with the 23-year-old or he’ll enter next summer as a restricted free agent.
NBA
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr.: “I don’t feel comfortable” taking vaccine

SAN DIEGO — Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. isn’t comfortable taking the vaccine for COVID-19 and is adamant there shouldn’t be a mandate for NBA players to take it. Porter, in an interview with The Denver Post, said his opinion is based on two separate bouts with COVID. “For me,...
NBA
The Gazette

Michael Porter Jr. spent offseason working to expand game instead of worrying about contract extension

Michael Porter Jr. spent his offseason working to maximize his talent, not his bank account. Porter is eligible to sign an extension of his rookie contract worth up to $168 million, according to NBC Sports. After scoring 19 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 44.5% from 3-point range in his second NBA season, Porter plans to make his agent, Mark Bartelstein, earn his percentage of that next contract.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Michael Porter Jr Contract Swings Denver Nuggets’ Title Window Open

Get to know all about Michael Porter Jr Contract here. The Denver Nuggets are a force to reckon with in the 2021-22 NBA Season. With Nikola Jokic, the retuning Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, the team has now confirmed Michael Porter Jr’s Massive Contract extension which will see the youngster sign a 5-year extension, which could be worth $207 Million. Making Nuggets one of the favorites to win the title in the upcoming season.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Denver Nuggets Are Putting A Ton Of Faith In Michael Porter Jr.

Along with this, in his first season of playing, he only started in eight games and did not even break double-digits in terms of points per game. It is impossible to argue that Porter does not have the upside to be one of the best in the league at his position.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Michael Porter Jr. and his journey to max contract player

It seemed all but impossible that Michael Porter Jr. would end the night a member of the Denver Nuggets back on June 21, 2018. Denver held the draft’s final lottery selection at 14th overall as Nuggets nation had their eyes on guys like Zhaire Smith, Troy Brown Jr., and were hoping a player like Miles Bridges would fall into their lap.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nuggets Notes: Porter Jr., Vaccine, Green, Hyland

After news broke Monday of a max extension for Michael Porter Jr., he thought of the difficult journey it took to reach this point, writes Mike Singer of The Denver Post. There were serious questions about Porter’s long-term health heading into the 2018 draft after he injured his back in college. After being in consideration for the top pick when the season began, Porter slipped all the way to No. 14, where the Nuggets nabbed him as a long-term investment.
NBA
lamarledger.com

Nuggets takeaways: Michael Porter Jr., Bones Hyland shine in preseason opening loss

LOS ANGELES — For more than a week, all the Nuggets had known was themselves. With new competition, Monday’s preseason opener against the Clippers breathed new life into Denver’s training camp. The result, a 103-102 Clippers win, didn’t much matter. But for the first contest since Denver got swept out...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets face challenge sans Jamal Murray: More on plate for Nikola Jokic; Michael Porter Jr.'s time to shine

Jamal Murray going down with a torn ACL in the second week of April was one of the biggest gut shots in a 2020-21 season full of crippling injuries. With Aaron Gordon on board and Nikola Jokic on his way to a landslide MVP, the Nuggets were a legit title threat. They still managed to win their first-round series over the Blazers, a commendable achievement with a starting backcourt of Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo, but were ultimately left wondering what might've been as they were swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second round.
NBA

