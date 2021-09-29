CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 14:23:00 Expires: 2021-09-29 15:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will continue affecting portions of Maricao, Mayaguez and San German Municipalities through 230 PM AST At 159 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San German. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain and frequent lightning is occurring, small hail is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Mitchell; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 AM EDT FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western North Carolina, including the following areas, Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Mitchell and Yancey. * Through Friday morning. * Additional rounds of showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected to later today into tonight. Additional rainfall totals of up to 1 to 2 inches are possible across the watch area, with locally higher amounts. Even these amounts may cause localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground from previous rainfall.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burke The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across eastern Burke County. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the past 60 to 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Expect rapid flooding of low-water crossing and other low-lying areas adjacent to small streams, especially in the upper reaches of Henry River, Henry Fork, and Jacob Fork, and areas in the South Mountains. Expect flooding to begin and worsen over the next 1-2 hours before area streams crest and flooding begins to recede. Avoid all flooded roadways and seek higher ground if you live next to a small stream. Campers in the South Mountains along creeks and streams need to be ready to seek higher shelter if water starts rising rapidly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Icard, Hildebran, South Mountains State Park and Pleasant Grove. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 02:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Dense fog will be prevalent in most valley locations and sheltered areas near bodies of water. Visibility will drop to less than a half mile within the dense fog. Motorists are urged to leave plenty of space between vehicles and use low beam headlights. The dense fog should dissipate between 8 and 10 AM.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Wind Gust#Mayaguez#14 23 00#San German#Doppler
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Putnam Patchy fog will make for localized visibilities getting down to a around a quarter to half mile. If driving and encountering this fog, use low beam headlights, allow for extra space between vehicles and reduce speed. Visibilities are expected to improve between 1000am and 1030am.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC135-080830- /O.NEW.KOHX.FL.Y.0120.211007T1429Z-211009T0000Z/ /LBVT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 929 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Buffalo River Near Lobelville. * From this morning to tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet and rising. * Action stage is 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Gilmer Bridge Rd and Russell Creek Rd begin to flood. Leeper Bottom and Qualls Bend Rd become flooded as well. Water approaches portions of Highway 438 south of Lobelville near Beardstown. Target Area: Perry The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Buffalo River Near Lobelville affecting Perry County.
PERRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-09 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM AKDT SATURDAY FOR THE BRISTOL BAY COAST The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM Friday to 1 AM AKDT Saturday. * LOCATION...Along the Bristol Bay coast from Togiak to Port Heiden. * COASTAL FLOODING...3 to 6 feet above the normal high tide line (1 to 3 feet above grassline). * TIMING...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...A strong low will produce persistent westerly flow across the Bering. This prolonged westerly fetch combined with high tide will lead to coastal flooding across low lying areas. Minor beach erosion is also possible.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina South Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 851 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in addition to the ongoing minor coastal flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, North Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Myrtle Grove, Silver Lake, Masonboro and Dosher Memorial Hospital. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY FOR NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and any high water is receding, so flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cullman FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 852 AM CDT, emergency management reported damage to bridges from overnight runoff. Lingering flooding issues continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holly Pond, Baileyton and Joppa.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina South Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 851 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in addition to the ongoing minor coastal flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, North Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Myrtle Grove, Silver Lake, Masonboro and Dosher Memorial Hospital. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina South Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1002 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in addition to the ongoing minor coastal flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, North Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Myrtle Grove, Silver Lake, Masonboro and Dosher Memorial Hospital.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York Areas of Dense Fog To Linger through Mid Morning Though not everywhere, some locally dense fog will hold tough through 9 or 10 am over parts of south central Nebraska. The thickest fog and poorest visbility will stretch from around Greeley and Ord, southeast through Aurora, York and Hebron. In these areas, visibilities will be down to one-quarter at times, but also could vary widely. Elsewhere, visibilities will drop to less than 2 or 3 miles at times, but there could also be locations where almost no fog is noted. Drivers on the morning commute or other travelers should be cognizant of the potential for fog reducing visibility, and proceed with caution, while being prepared for quickly changing conditions.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven Patchy fog will make for localized visibilities getting down to a around a quarter to half mile. If driving and encountering this fog, use low beam headlights, allow for extra space between vehicles and reduce speed. Visibilities are expected to improve between 1000am and 1030am.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wilmington has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina South Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1002 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in addition to the ongoing minor coastal flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, North Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Myrtle Grove, Silver Lake, Masonboro and Dosher Memorial Hospital.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Hanover FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRUNSWICK AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW HANOVER COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elbert; Hart FLASH FLOOD WARNING AT 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ELBERT AND SOUTHWESTERN HART COUNTIES HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING The Flash Flood Warning has been replaced with a Flood Warning as flooding is expected to continue along Beaverdam Creek well into the afternoon hours due to earlier heavy rain.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brunswick FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRUNSWICK AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW HANOVER COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northwestern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 947 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Leroy`s Ferry Recreation Area, Willington, Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Park, Bordeaux, Hester`s Ferry Campground, Long Cane Creek Picnic Area, Gill`s Point, Curry Hill, Chennault and Broad River Campground. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA

