Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 14:23:00 Expires: 2021-09-29 15:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will continue affecting portions of Maricao, Mayaguez and San German Municipalities through 230 PM AST At 159 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San German. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain and frequent lightning is occurring, small hail is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
