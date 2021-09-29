Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Mitchell; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 AM EDT FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western North Carolina, including the following areas, Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Mitchell and Yancey. * Through Friday morning. * Additional rounds of showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected to later today into tonight. Additional rainfall totals of up to 1 to 2 inches are possible across the watch area, with locally higher amounts. Even these amounts may cause localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground from previous rainfall.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO