Listen, there is never a bad time of year to drink coffee. Especially if you’re raising kids. Coffee is the fuel that gets many of us through our mornings and afternoons and okay, probably even evenings. But there is something extra special about a good cup of coffee in the fall. Maybe it’s the sweaters and the cool air, or maybe it’s because those kids are heading back to school, who knows. All I know is that Panera is giving out free coffee on National Coffee Day, and parents need to take full advantage. A cup of coffee. In the fall. From Panera. Free. Unlimited. This is how the magic happens.

