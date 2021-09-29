NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man pretending to be a police officer pulled a driver over and stole his wallet. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on August 25 on the FDR service road at 26th Street. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the suspect identified himself as an officer and ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle. He allegedly took the 36-year-old man’s wallet, containing credit cards and approximately $800 in cash. Police said the suspect then got back into a white vehicle and drove off heading north on the FDR. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO