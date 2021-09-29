On Saturday, Sept. 25, with her family by her side and the sunset across the mountains, JoAnn Moore Brookshire passed into eternal life. JoAnn was born March 21, 1943, to the late Joe Jr. and Anne Austin Moore. She was also preceded in death by her sister Patsy Moore. JoAnn was a graduate of the Dell School of Medicine in Asheville and Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She was the first medical technologist in Southwest Virginia. She began her career as the supervisor of the blood bank in Norton, Virginia. Upon returning home to Haywood County she retired as an RN at Haywood Regional Medical Center. During her years of service in Haywood County, she assisted in the delivery of hundreds of babies. JoAnn enjoyed entertaining and decorating her home for parties and showers, especially at Christmas. She was an avid fan of the Braves, Cowboys, Nascar and her children’s sporting events. Her greatest joy was caring for her family.