CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haywood County, NC

JoAnn Moore Brookshire

The Mountaineer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Sept. 25, with her family by her side and the sunset across the mountains, JoAnn Moore Brookshire passed into eternal life. JoAnn was born March 21, 1943, to the late Joe Jr. and Anne Austin Moore. She was also preceded in death by her sister Patsy Moore. JoAnn was a graduate of the Dell School of Medicine in Asheville and Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She was the first medical technologist in Southwest Virginia. She began her career as the supervisor of the blood bank in Norton, Virginia. Upon returning home to Haywood County she retired as an RN at Haywood Regional Medical Center. During her years of service in Haywood County, she assisted in the delivery of hundreds of babies. JoAnn enjoyed entertaining and decorating her home for parties and showers, especially at Christmas. She was an avid fan of the Braves, Cowboys, Nascar and her children’s sporting events. Her greatest joy was caring for her family.

www.themountaineer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

McConnell's shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind

(CNN) — The debt ceiling deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting his GOP conference in a bind, with some Republicans accusing the formidable Senate tactician of folding in his standoff with Democrats and others refusing to go along with his strategy. Despite three meetings in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Haywood County, NC
Obituaries
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Moore
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy