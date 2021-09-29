American Red Cross blood supplies drop to lowest post-summer levels since 2015

The American Red Cross is currently experiencing one of its worst emergency blood and platelet shortages, with post-summer supplies now at their lowest levels in six years. Over the next month, the national blood supplier will have to collect 10,000 additional blood products each week to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. The Red Cross encourages people of all blood types, especially type O negative, to donate. Anyone with type A positive blood may also qualify as a universal platelet donor.