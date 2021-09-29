Downtown Mainstay St. Paul Grill Makes a Long-Awaited Comeback Next Month

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Twin Cities food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. St. Paul Grill, the classic downtown steakhouse and scotch bar situated at the foot of the Saint Paul Hotel, returns from a 19-month hiatus next month. Morrissey Hospitality’s 31-year-old iconic eatery will reopen on Friday, October 8, with familiar favorites like its cream of Minnesota wild rice soup, chicken pot pie, 28-day aged New York strip, ribeye, and filet, bourbon pork chop, and seasonal apple crisp to go along with generous martini pours and an impressive library of brown spirits. The handsome restaurant wrapped in dark wood offered $100-per-person private dining experiences this spring, but the team vowed to only reboot regular service “until we were on the other side, no matter how long it took,” says Richard Dobransky, president of Morrissey Hospitality, in a statement. The 188-seat Minnesota Restaurant of the Year that overlooks Rice Park will open with limited dinner hours to start, from Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the dining room and cocktail service starting an hour earlier and later (350 N. Market Street).