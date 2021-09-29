CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Downtown Mainstay St. Paul Grill Makes a Long-Awaited Comeback Next Month

By Tierney Plumb
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Twin Cities food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. St. Paul Grill, the classic downtown steakhouse and scotch bar situated at the foot of the Saint Paul Hotel, returns from a 19-month hiatus next month. Morrissey Hospitality’s 31-year-old iconic eatery will reopen on Friday, October 8, with familiar favorites like its cream of Minnesota wild rice soup, chicken pot pie, 28-day aged New York strip, ribeye, and filet, bourbon pork chop, and seasonal apple crisp to go along with generous martini pours and an impressive library of brown spirits. The handsome restaurant wrapped in dark wood offered $100-per-person private dining experiences this spring, but the team vowed to only reboot regular service “until we were on the other side, no matter how long it took,” says Richard Dobransky, president of Morrissey Hospitality, in a statement. The 188-seat Minnesota Restaurant of the Year that overlooks Rice Park will open with limited dinner hours to start, from Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the dining room and cocktail service starting an hour earlier and later (350 N. Market Street).

twincities.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Gourmet Pies and Pizzas, Korean Corn Dogs Head to Town Square Next

Another new addition to the Town Square dining scene started construction a short distance from Master Kim’s Korean BBQ and promises an elevated twist on pizza and dessert pies. Crust & Roux Gourmet Pie Co. moves into the 3,500-square-foot suite 120 at The Landings retail and dining annex on the southeastern border of the outdoor shopping mall, overseen by Lowell Raven, who also has two more restaurants in the works.
RESTAURANTS
Las Vegas Sun

New restaurant at Harrah’s will bring a taste of Louisiana to the Strip

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 | 9:40 a.m. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open a restaurant inside Harrah's in early 2022. This will be the first West Coast location for the Baton Rouge-based chain of sports bars. It will also be the first Walk-On's with a breakfast menu, featuring dishes such as Voodoo Shrimp and Grits and beignets.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

A Bucktown Chef Who Faced Cancer Will Finally Reopen His Restaurant After 19 Months

It’s been nearly 19 months since patrons last dined inside Izakaya Mita, the Bucktown Japanese pub that showed Chicagoans a different side of Japanese cooking. The seven-year-old restaurant, known for housing one of the city’s largest and most comprehensive sake collections, is at set to reopen in early October at 1960 N. Damen Avenue with an updated menu (say goodbye to soup ramen) and refreshed decor.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Sugar#Dog#Fried Food#Food Drink#Twin Cities#Minnesota Restaurant#Sea Change#The Guthrie Theater#Star Tribune#French#Grand Cafe#U S Bank Stadium#Minnesota Vikings
Eater

Beverly Hills’s New Cigar and Whiskey Bar Is the Fanciest Place for an After-Dinner Drink

The former Montage Hotel’s upscale Ten Pound bar in Beverly Hills was probably the best kept cocktail secret in Los Angeles before it was forced to close due to the pandemic. The high-end spot hidden above the hotel’s restaurant (which was Scarpetta, then Georgie, and is now the Terrace at Maybourne) was an ideal place for a quiet postprandial drink and cigar, and featured some of the city’s rarest booze.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

What to Eat and Drink at Ilili, the Wharf’s Anticipated Lebanese Showpiece

Philippe Massoud, the Beirut-born chef who’s opening anticipated Lebanese restaurant Ilili on the Southwest Waterfront this week, proudly describes his hummus as “unadulterated.” His Mediterranean chickpea spread is simply lemon, legumes, and tahini. “There’s no garlic, cumin, or additives,” he says. “It’s Mother Nature doing the work for you.”. That...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Iconic Miller’s Bar Is Up for Grabs as Owners Look to Retire

Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, one of the best places to grab a burger in metro Detroit, is up for sale. The asking price for the 81-year-old bar at 23700 Michigan Avenue is more than $4 million, Ali T. Charara, listing agent with Century 21 Curran & Oberski tells Crain’s Detroit Business.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Valencia Institution Dalva Bar Will Return With Strong Drinks and Fresh Interior

Dalva cocktail bar is one of those Valencia drinking institutions that somewhat defies description. It’s not quite a dive but it’s rough around the edges. It pours standard drinks in the front but there are craft cocktails shaking in the back. Given that it’s dark and airless and definitely doesn’t have a kitchen, drinkers may have been sad but not surprised that it stayed closed for the entire pandemic, never attempting takeout cocktails with the required food pairings. But in the immortal words of ‘90s contemporary LL Cool J, don’t call it a comeback: Dalva will reopen with a new partner, a “complete gut job” including fresh bathrooms, and stronger drinks across the entire bar — not just hidden in the Hideout bar-within-a-bar in the back.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Burger King Is Bringing Not-Chicken to Its Menu With Impossible Nuggets

At this point, you can find some sort of lab-grown (non-meat) meat at most fast food chains and major cafes, with one glaring exception. At Starbucks, there’s a breakfast sandwich made with Impossible sausage. Carl’s Jr. has a burger made with a Beyond patty and White Castle does an Impossible slider. Now Burger King, which introduced Impossible Whoppers nationwide in 2019 — and faced controversy after one New York store actually served beef patties in place of the vegetarian option (oops) — is the first fast food chain introducing diners to Impossible Foods’ meatless nuggets.
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Twin Cities

A beloved St. Paul drive-in closes its doors

The Dari-ette Drive-in has closed for good after 70 years in business in St. Paul. The East Side staple served burgers, shakes and other typical drive-in fare along with Italian classics such as spaghetti and meatballs. What they're saying: "It's exciting and sad," owner Angela Fida told Fox 9. "It's exciting because I'm going to start a new chapter of my life and it's sad because I've been here for so long."What's next: Fida, who first listed the restaurant for sale in 2020, told the station she hopes "that whoever comes in here is successful."
SAINT PAUL, MN
Eater

Luce Finally Reopens, Minus a Michelin Star, but Plus a Hot New Chef

Luce is a star restaurant that’s remained dark throughout the pandemic, but the fine dining destination is finally reopening this Friday, October 8, with an ambitious new chef. Located within the InterContinental Hotel, Luce is known for a soignee tasting menu, as first crafted by opening chef Dominique Crenn in the late aughts, and while Crenn made way for other chefs within a couple of years, Luce consistently held a Michelin star for a decade. But the restaurant underwent a major renovation in spring 2019, the last head chef departed in fall of that year, and the dining room has remained closed to the public for the entire pandemic. Altogether, Luce has not had a head chef helming the kitchen for two years. And when the Michelin guide for California was announced last week, the cuts reflected that: Luce had lost its star.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Coal-Fired NYC Pizza Spot Grimaldi’s Quietly Closed Seven-Year-Old LA Location

Coal-fired pizza operation Grimaldi’s, which began as a single location in New York City, has quietly closed its prominent West Coast location in El Segundo. The East Coast transplant had been in the seaside city near LAX since 2014 before suddenly closing at the end of September. Shortly after, the company sent out a small notice to its rewards members saying that its new Santa Monica takeaway location at 2501 Colorado Avenue would be “coming soon” instead.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Eater

Beloved Houston Bagel Makers Debut New Dinner and Drinks Destination

For more than four decades, New York Deli and Coffee Shop has been serving up East Coast-style bagels, potato pancakes, burgers, and more to Houstonians, making it one of the city’s favorite kosher breakfast and lunch stops. Now, the minds behind the Meyerland institution are set to open New York...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Pretty Cool Ice Cream to Open a Lincoln Park Location

A second location of Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Dana Salls Cree’s beloved Logan Square frozen dessert shop, is scheduled to open in mid-October near the corner of Belden and Lincoln in Lincoln Park. The opening was originally planned for the summer but was held back by pandemic-related equipment delays. The...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Mile-Ex Mainstay Manitoba Goes on Hiatus

MILE-EX — Terroir-driven Saint-Zotique Street restaurant Manitoba today announced that it will be closing temporarily — and for an indefinite amount of time. Posting to Instagram, the Mile-Ex restaurant says it is going on hiatus because it is lacking staff, and “also a little because we are tired of the profession.” Manitoba had just last month announced that its head chef, Jean-Philippe Matheussen, would be leaving the restaurant and moving back to New York after holding the role since late 2020, taking over the gig from Simon Mathys who went on to open his own restaurant.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy