Twitch announces new features to curb hate raids
After an upswell in targeted harassment on the streaming platform Twitch, an organized boycott of the website on the part of users, and a lawsuit to pursue two alleged harassers, Twitch has announced the new steps it’s taking to protect users against targeted harassment on the platform, including a new feature: phone-verified chat. The new settings will enable streamers to require that “some or all users verify a phone number before chatting,” Twitch told Polygon Wednesday. The new features will also unroll on Wednesday.www.polygon.com
Comments / 0