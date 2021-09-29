CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twitch announces new features to curb hate raids

By Ana Diaz
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an upswell in targeted harassment on the streaming platform Twitch, an organized boycott of the website on the part of users, and a lawsuit to pursue two alleged harassers, Twitch has announced the new steps it’s taking to protect users against targeted harassment on the platform, including a new feature: phone-verified chat. The new settings will enable streamers to require that “some or all users verify a phone number before chatting,” Twitch told Polygon Wednesday. The new features will also unroll on Wednesday.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Asmongold announces return to Twitch after break

Asmongold is set to return to streaming after taking a break due to some personal issues. It was not the first time that Asmongold left life, as he often admitted that he was burnt down. He also openly talked about his mental well-being and was often an enormous supporter of mental health. While it sometimes still streams on its second channel, it now expects to return to its channel ‘Asmongold.’
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Twitch and Warner Music Group Announce New Partnership

Just a few days after Twitch's agreement with the National Music Publisher's Association, the streaming platform has announced a deal with Warner Music Group. As a result of the partnership, Twitch will see artist-specific channels added to its platform, as well as a WMG channel centered on music-related programming. Like the agreement with the NMPA, the WMG deal also gives license holders an easier method to report when creators have unintentionally used music without consent. In a press release, WMG chief digital officer and EVP, Business Development Oana Ruxandra spoke positively about the potential impact of the deal.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Twitch leak suggests major response to streaming site’s “hate mob” issues

Twitch—the popular game-streaming site acquired by Amazon in 2014—has been inundated in recent months by "hate raids," which can dump vulgar and hateful speech into the site's prominent chat feeds. For some time, racist slurs and bigoted references have been winning this fight, but a leaked interface update suggests that Twitch might finally take legitimate steps to squash its toxic chat feeds.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Twitch adds phone verification for chat to curb harassment

Twitch streamers who were regularly harassed in their chats held a protest on Sept. 1, calling for the Amazon-owned streaming platform to implement more tools to stop trolling. The company revealed Wednesday it's adding verification to chats that could help stop harassers. Phone and email verification for Twitch chatters are...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog
thenerdstash.com

New Twitch Moderation Tools Implemented to Curb Stream Harassment

Over the past few months, Twitch has caught a lot of attention for lacking in its support for creators getting hate. After a boycott movement to get Twitch to listen up, it seems they’re taking the first steps to make the platform safer. While stating that the process has been many months in the making, the request and need for these tools can date back years since the platform started to explode in popularity. Despite not seeming important, these precautions can end up being very vital to the efforts of a new streamer trying to cultivate a safe community. While these are just the first tools, they provided a necessary infrastructure for future community safety. Announced on Twitter was new Twitch moderation tools including email and phone verification. These features attempt to prevent chatting and suppress stream harassment.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Vinespun Weapon Skin New World Twitch Drop

The Vinespun weapon skins are New World cosmetics that players can earn via Twitch drops, which is to say by doing not very much at all. These skins take the purple from Twitch logo and integrate it beautifully into the appearances of the game's weapons, turning them into regal and quasi-Nordic fascinations. Here's how to earn your own set of Vinespun weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch introduce phone verification to combat bot & hate raids in chat

Twitch have introduced a new option for streamers to combat bot and hate raids in their chat. To lessen the flow of unwelcome chatters, the platform’s new tool lets streamers require email or SMS phone verification for participation in chat. Over the past month, Twitch streams have been swamped by...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Twitch adds phone-verified chat, expands email authentication settings as users face ‘hate raids’

Twitch users can link up to five accounts to the same phone number, but if one is banned from a channel, all accounts verified with that phone number or email address will be banned too. The intention is to prevent people from creating multiple hate accounts under one phone number or email, so the streamer just has to block someone once, rather than five times. On a sitewide level, if a phone-verified account is suspended, linked accounts will also be suspended. While it’s possible to simply use another phone number, like a Google Voice account, this adds an extra layer of difficulty for bad actors.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Amazon
Twinfinite

New World: How to Get Twitch Prime Rewards

It should come as no surprise that Amazon Games’ first MMORPG features some exclusive content for Amazon Prime subscribers. If you fancy earning some cool skins, emotes, and other goodies for your adventure across Aeternum then here’s how to get Twitch Prime rewards in New World. How to Get Twitch...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitch Launches New Safety Feature for Creators Amid Harassment Concerns

Twitch on Wednesday launched a new feature for creators: phone-verified chat, aimed at improving security measures. The updated tool, currently available on the dashboard, gives creators and moderators control over who can participate in the chat by allowing them to require that users verify phone numbers or email addresses before entering. Verification requirements can be customized via the settings tab to meet specific channel needs. “Hate and harassment of any kind is unacceptable and prohibited on Twitch, whether it’s an offensive message, malicious follows, or the egregious ‘hate raid’ attacks that have targeted marginalized creators over the past months,” said the live-streaming company...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Twitch fights 'hate raids' with options to require phone verification for chat

Twitch yesterday launched new moderation options which let hosts restrict chat to people who have verified their account by tying it to a phone number, hopefully helping fight the plague of 'hate raids'. Frustrations with the livestreaming platform's ineffectual response to harrassment recently came to a head with the #ADayOffTwitch campaign, when many streamers and viewers skipped Twitch for one day. The new (optional) options are fairly nuanced, and should help channels control marauding hordes of bots and dickheads without keeping chat fully locked down.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Google announces a plethora of new incredible accessibility features coming soon to Android

(Pocket-lint) - Google published a new post to their blog today detailing a series of new remarkable accessibility features coming soon to all Android phones. At the same time, the company also announced that just like Tesla, video games will soon be made available to play to on all Android Auto systems. It should go without saying that gaming in your car is something that’ll only be able to be activated when the vehicle is in park.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Facebook announces new group messaging features for Messenger and Instagram

Facebook today announced new group messaging features including the ability to start cross-app group chats with both Messenger and Instagram friends, new chat themes, and exclusive content from Cardi B, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker. Read about the features in detail below. Cross-app group chats:. With this update, people will...
INTERNET
IGN

Twitch Reportedly Launching New Anti-Hate Raid Tools For Streamers

Twitch is reportedly set to launch new anti-hate raid tools for streamers that will give content creators more control over who could chat on their channel. According to streaming reporter Zach Bussey (as spotted by Kotaku), the platform is apparently planning to add features that will more easily allow streamers to restrict who can or cannot comment in their chats. This will be done through mobile and email verification.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Skype Announces New Features and a Modern Redesigned Look

Skype announced a significant redesign on Monday with brighter colors and new features. The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service promises “an improved, faster, reliable, and super modern-looking Skype” is coming over the next few months, according to the company's blog post. Skype said the new changes were based on customer feedback and requests.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy