Valentina Espinosa just started her 17th year working as a housekeeper at Northwestern’s James Allen Center, now subcontracted under Compass Group. She is a single mother of a daughter who uses hearing aids and is in therapy, neither of which Medicaid covers. She makes $14.76 per hour. The health conditions Medicaid does cover will also vanish once her daughter turns 18, and Espinosa does not receive health insurance through Compass.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO