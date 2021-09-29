CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents BalletX

Cover picture for the articleSegerstrom Center for the Arts presents Philadelphia’s premiere contemporary ballet company BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, in its SCFTA debut on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 pm. BalletX, whose dancers were named “among America’s best” by The New York Times, commissions choreographers from around the world to create dance that is “fresh, inclusive, and connects to what people want” (Philadelphia Citizen) while “positioning Philadelphia on the cutting edge of contemporary ballet” (The Dance Journal).

