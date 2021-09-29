CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride Houston reschedules Montrose Block Party because of potential storms

By Joey Guerra
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePride Houston is shuffling the schedule. Again. The Montrose Block Party scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the threat of bad weather. Vice president Kendra Walker made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. She said crews planned to begin the build on Friday but that it couldn't be done safely in bad weather. "Contractual obligations" forced them to make a decision now to postpone.

