Fact check: Genetically engineering your salad with the COVID-19 vaccines? We're not there yet.

By Miriam Fauzia, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

The claim: Spinach and lettuce are being genetically engineered with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates take effect across the U.S., one article circulating on social media claims getting jabbed in the arm may no longer be necessary.

"Vaccine Hesitant?" reads the headline of the Sept. 21 article published by an online outlet called Vision Times. "US Researchers Are Engineering Lettuce and Spinach to Carry mRNA COVID Jabs."

A University of California, Riverside research group, in collaboration with the University of California San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University, is reported as spearheading the scientific effort. The article details the study's research plans but makes no additional mention of the headline's reference to COVID-19 vaccines aside from describing how the mRNA vaccines work.

Fact check: Inhaling hydrogen peroxide for COVID-19 is dangerous, experts warn

The potential for splicing COVID-19 vaccines into food was echoed by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during a recent appearance on a podcast called "Thrivetime Show: Business School Without the B.S." In a viral clip shared to Twitter on Sept. 22 , Flynn says he read an article where "they're talking about putting the (COVID-19) vaccine into salad dressings or salad."

As far-fetched as vaccine-infused spinach and lettuce sounds, the claim is not entirely unfounded.

Researchers at UC Riverside and its collaborating universities are working on potentially turning plants into edible vaccine factories. But they're not doing it for COVID-19 specifically, and such foods won't be available in your local supermarket anytime soon.

USA TODAY reached out to Vision Times and Flynn for comment.

Turning edible plants into vaccine factories

The National Science Foundation gave a UC Riverside research group $500,000 to study genetically engineering plants with mRNA, a molecule contained in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that is normally used by our cells to make protein.

The effort was announced in a Sept. 16 press release .

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccination has no effect on blood color

But the study is looking generally toward all mRNA vaccines – not COVID-19 specifically – and won't be available for human use anytime soon, said lead researcher Juan Pablo Giraldo, associate professor in the department of botany and plant sciences.

"This research will take a couple of years to show proof of concept of the technology," he wrote in an email to USA TODAY. "If successful, it will need more studies and several more years for people to use leafy greens as mRNA vaccine factories."

The idea behind using plants has to do with mRNA vaccines' temperature requirements. Because the molecule needs to be transported and stored under cold conditions to maintain stability, researchers hope their study will help overcome this challenge and enable storage at room temperatures, according to the press release .

Fact check: False claim that cancer has spiked as a result of COVID-19 vaccines

In order to achieve this, genetic material contained in mRNA vaccines will be inserted into small, disk-like structures within plant cells called chloroplasts , solar panel-like structures that convert sunlight into chemical energy.

"Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person," Giraldo said in the release. "We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens. Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it."

Our rating: Partly false

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim spinach and lettuce are being genetically engineered with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Researchers at UC Riverside are indeed studying whether edible plants like spinach and lettuce can be genetically engineered to produce genetic material contained in mRNA vaccines. But the study isn't geared specifically toward COVID-19 vaccines. And the effort is in its infancy, meaning a product in this vein is years away from becoming reality.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Genetically engineering your salad with the COVID-19 vaccines? We're not there yet.

PUBLIC HEALTH
