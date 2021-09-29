Drink up, it’s National Coffee Day! Here are some places you can grab a free coffee in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A daily ritual for many is getting a national celebration Wednesday, as folks pour their cup of joe on National Coffee Day.
For a local brew in Colorado Springs, you can stop by The Perk Downtown on South Tejon for a large cup of coffee for the sweet price of a medium.
Drop into Starbucks with your clean reusable cup to get a free coffee .
You can also swing by any Krispy Kreme Wednesday and get a free coffee and donut if you're a rewards member.
Over at Dunkin', rewards members can get get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day.
At 7-Eleven, 7Rewards® loyalty members can get one free, any size hot coffee with the purchase of a baked good .
