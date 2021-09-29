CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in Fremont County caught with guns, stolen cars, and drugs

By Jordan Good
 7 days ago
Office of Sheriff, Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) -- Jason Bumgarner, 42, was arrested after detectives seized 29 guns, four stolen cars, and three pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Bumgarner is facing 72 charges related to his arrest.

On Sept. 9, investigators found 50 pounds of marijuana and $6,000 in cash while searching a home in Canon City. The sheriff's office says Bumgarner was connected to the Canon City search separate from his latest conviction.

Bumgarner was charged with:

  • Special Offender (30 counts)
  • Possession of I/II with intent over 225 grams
  • Possession of over 50 pounds marijuana
  • Possession of I/II controlled substance
  • 2nd degree Aggravated motor vehicle theft (4 counts)
  • Possession of weapon by previous offender (30 counts)
  • Possession of defaced firearm
  • Possession of schedule 4 controlled sub (2 counts)
  • Possession of schedule 3 controlled sub
  • Altering an identification number

Bumgarner was taken to the Fremont County Detention Center but later posted a $50,000 bond. He is now out of jail.

