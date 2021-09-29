CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Powell says high U.S. inflation could last into early next year due to shortages

By Jeffry Bartash
 7 days ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said a bout of high U.S. inflation could be prolonged into early next year because parts and material shortages might be getting worse.

