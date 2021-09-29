David Chiu is S.F.'s new city attorney. Now comes the scramble to replace him in Sacramento
Mayor London Breed tapped Assembly Member David Chiu on Wednesday to be San Francisco’s new city attorney, setting off a cascade of changes at the city and state level. Chiu, who represents the eastern side of San Francisco, plans to take over Nov. 1 for longtime City Attorney Dennis Herrera. In a move that surprised many in City Hall this spring, Breed appointed Herrera to lead the city’s Public Utilities Commission, an agency that has been roiled by a sweeping corruption scandal.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0