David Chiu is S.F.'s new city attorney. Now comes the scramble to replace him in Sacramento

By Trisha Thadani
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor London Breed tapped Assembly Member David Chiu on Wednesday to be San Francisco’s new city attorney, setting off a cascade of changes at the city and state level. Chiu, who represents the eastern side of San Francisco, plans to take over Nov. 1 for longtime City Attorney Dennis Herrera. In a move that surprised many in City Hall this spring, Breed appointed Herrera to lead the city’s Public Utilities Commission, an agency that has been roiled by a sweeping corruption scandal.

www.sfchronicle.com

