Obituary Joyce Ann McQueen

Miss Joyce Ann McQueen, age 57, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, October 3, 2021 from the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home by Pastor Scott Adams with burial to follow in the David's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. The services will be streamed live on the Miller Rivers Caulder Facebook Page.