CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park said on Wednesday that search efforts continue for Kim Crumbo, 74, after he was reported as missing on Sunday. Crumbo’s half-brother Mark O’Neill, 67, was found dead along the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone on Monday morning. Crumbo and O’Neill had been on a backcountry trip in Yellowstone and a family member reported the two as overdue on Sunday.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 15 DAYS AGO