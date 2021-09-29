The Greenwich Art Society proudly presents “Paintings by Julie Tehrani”
The Greenwich Art Society proudly presents “Paintings by Julie Tehrani”, an exhibition comprised of new artwork by artist Julie Tehrani. The show takes place at The Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital from September 7, 2021 – February 28, 2022 from 8:30AM – 3:30 PM daily. Parking is conveniently located in the building. Admission is free. The Café is located at 5 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT 06830.news.hamlethub.com
