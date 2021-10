Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Barton County Historical Society. Dr. Leo Oliva, will present a program titled "Commemorating 200 Years of the Santa Fe Trail: A Route of Commerce, Conquest, and Cultural Diversity." This program includes an overview of the history of the trail from its background to the opening of the trail in 1821 and on.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO