CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Remembering a Daring Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall

By Jordan Todorov
Atlas Obscura
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I was a bean in a saucepan,” says Andreas Springer, smiling. Now 78, he has only recently begun speaking openly about a night more than half a century ago. In October 1964, Springer, then just 21, was one of the last people to escape East Germany via Tunnel 57, the deepest and longest subterranean passage beneath the Berlin Wall. His story is a real-world Cold War thriller, complete with code words: In the secret network of people helping escapees flee to West Berlin via the tunnel, men were “beans,” and women “peas.” The innocuous code belies the high stakes of Springer’s escape and subsequent events at Tunnel 57 that left one man dead and others scrambling for their lives.

www.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A group of students, a secret tunnel and a daring escape from East Germany

Marianne Szegedy-Maszak is the editorial operations director of the D.C. bureau of Mother Jones, a ghostwriter and the author of “I Kiss Your Hands Many Times: Hearts, Souls, and Wars in Hungary." After the Berlin Wall went up in 1961, desperate Germans trapped inside East Germany tried many creative ways to...
ENTERTAINMENT
1070 KHMO-AM

Why is there a section of the Berlin Wall standing in Missouri?

Did you know that if you want to see a section of the Berlin Wall you don't have to book a flight to Germany? All you have to do is drive to Fulton, Missouri. Back in the fall of 2019 (in a pre COVID world when traveling was easy) I was lucky enough to get a chance to visit Berlin, Germany as part of a week long vacation in Europe. I got to see portions of the Berlin Wall up close, I got to touch the wall, feel it, and see the footprints of where it stood. As the two year anniversary of that trip approaches I wanted to see if there was anywhere in America I could see pieces and learn more about the Berlin Wall, and to my surprise there is a section not far from me in Missouri!
MISSOURI STATE
Derrick

Black couple's daring escape from slavery marked in London

LONDON (AP) — A Black couple who escaped slavery in the U.S. state of Georgia and fled to Britain to campaign for abolition have been honored with a historic plaque on their home in London. English Heritage on Tuesday marked the accomplishments of Ellen and William Craft with a blue...
SOCIETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Why Was the Most Powerful Queen of Egypt Deleted From History?

The statue of Hatshepsut and a digital recreation of her faceArtstation/ Brian Cramer. Not much is known about Queen Hatshepsut, only that she was the most powerful woman during Ancient Egyptian times. Although she was the fifth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt, her short life span was not very well written down, or at least that is what some historians think, whilst others have their suspicions that an alternating group from the time tried to delete her from history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Berlin#The Berlin Wall#Tunnel 57#East Berliners#Catholic#The Young Pioneers#East German
Cleveland Jewish News

80 years later, rare photos reveal attempt to envision Babi Yar massacre

Eighty years after the Babi Yar massacre, rare images that tell the story of the Soviet-era struggle to commemorate the atrocity have been released for the first time by the National Library of Israel’s Central Archives for the History of the Jewish People (CAHJP). The photos reveal grisly yet critical early efforts to better understand the legacy of Babi Yar and remember its victims.
VISUAL ART
lilith.org

‘The Dressmakers of Auschwitz’—Jewish Women’s Resistance and Heroism

In the early 1940s, twenty-five young female inmates of Auschwitz—mostly Jewish—were chosen to design, cut and sew beautiful clothes in a dedicated salon for elite Nazi women. Their skills kept them alive and their stories are now told in The Dressmakers of Auschwitz (Harper, $17.99). Novelist and costume historian Lucy Adlington talks to Fiction Editor Yona Zeldis McDonough about this little known chapter in the larger saga of the Holocaust, and what it can tell us about both the depth and the scope of Nazi depravity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Telegraph

Dutch youths parade through village dressed as Nazis in protest at Covid rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions. Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

Algerian Navy Super Lynx helicopters and Kilo submarines allegedly chase away Israeli Dolphin submarine spying near Algeria’s territorial waters

After having being surrounded, the Dolphin surfaced to indicate that it was abandoning the mission and moved away from the Algerian coast. The story of an unusual incident that allegedly took place during the Algerian Radaa 2021 exercise was shared on Sep. 30, 2021 on social media: according to a Tweet by defense journalist Darko Todorovski an Israeli submarine was chased by the Algerian Navy during the drill, run from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30.
MILITARY
ABC News

2,700-year-old toilet found in Jerusalem was a rare luxury

JERUSALEM -- Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday. The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part...
MIDDLE EAST
24/7 Wall St.

Biggest Battle of World War II

Although the United States has been in many wars, Congress last used its power to declare war in 1942, according to the archives of the House of Representatives. That declaration was part of a series of declarations of war during World War II. The other well-known congressional actions were for World War I and the […]
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Graffiti in English and German found on Auschwitz barracks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police and prosecutors in southern Poland are investigating graffiti in English and German that appeared on multiple buildings at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, the site of the former Nazi German death camp. A security guard found the graffiti Tuesday sprayed on nine wooden barracks in an area...
VANDALISM
The Independent

Antisemitic graffiti denying Holocaust found at Auschwitz

Antisemitic graffiti and slogans denying the Holocaust have been found at Auschwitz.Signs of vandalism were discovered in nine barracks at the former Nazi death camp on Tuesday, the organisation which runs the site said.The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, which is the largest of the 40 camps that made up the complex and was where some 90 per cent of the victims of the Second World War concentration camp died – numbering approximately a million people, most of them Jews.Staff at the memorial and museum said in a statement that the offence “is above all, an outrageous...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy