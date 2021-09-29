Remembering a Daring Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall

Did you know that if you want to see a section of the Berlin Wall you don't have to book a flight to Germany? All you have to do is drive to Fulton, Missouri. Back in the fall of 2019 (in a pre COVID world when traveling was easy) I was lucky enough to get a chance to visit Berlin, Germany as part of a week long vacation in Europe. I got to see portions of the Berlin Wall up close, I got to touch the wall, feel it, and see the footprints of where it stood. As the two year anniversary of that trip approaches I wanted to see if there was anywhere in America I could see pieces and learn more about the Berlin Wall, and to my surprise there is a section not far from me in Missouri!

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO