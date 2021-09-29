CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Paros, Greece – Attractions

davestravelcorner.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you rent a car or moped on Paros you can easily discover attractions on your own. Many small quaint towns are located in the center of the island and on the southeast side. Several beaches are best accessed by a moped because of their rugged and more remote locations. Looking for some time to relax, see Parikia, other small towns on the island while also visiting some beaches? I would highly recommend at least 5 days on Paros. Do not just come for the nightlife as there is much more to do on the island then that. If you strictly want nightlife go to Mykonos or Corfu or Ios.

www.davestravelcorner.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cuba's famed Varadero beach getting ready for tourists again

Little by little, vacationers are returning to one of the Caribbean’s most iconic beaches, which has been a nearly abandoned strip of glittering sand and turquoise seas for more than a year.Varadero, the surfside star of Cuba’s crucial tourism industry, is slowly getting ready for Cuba’s planned Nov. 15 formal reopening to global visitors.A handful of tourists, largely from Russia or Canada have strolled across the 22-kilometer (13-mile) swath of sand in recent days, hunting out the scattering of restaurants that have reopened, dawdling over handicrafts at the few stands that have reappeared.Medical personnel scan hotel visitors for...
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Things to Do in Naxos, Greece

Swathed in greenery, dotted with Venetian-era crenellated towers, Naxos stands out from its Cycladic-island cousins of Mykonos and Santorini. The pleasure of this place is the freedom it offers, along roads that twist through shady groves of olives and carob trees. If you like lazing, the beaches are a treat, but there’s plenty to keep you busy – here are the best things to see and do in Naxos, Greece.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Syros, Greece

It may be less popular than the neighbouring islands of Mykonos, Santorini and Paros, but Syros has plenty going for it – including historic churches, secluded beaches and a lively bar scene. Here are our favourite Syros watering holes. The lesser-visited Greek island of Syros has a busy cafe culture,...
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Most Beautiful Beaches on Syros, Greece

With historic sites going back as far as the Bronze Age and a wealth of traditional and innovative restaurants, there’s more to the Greek island of Syros than beaches. But if you fancy a morning dip with local swimmers, or a day relaxing on pristine sand, there’s a beach in Syros for you.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
theculturetrip.com

Reasons to Visit Lefkada, Greece

Shimmering in the Ionian Sea off the west coast of Greece, Lefkada is refreshingly under the radar of mainstream package-tour crowds. That’s largely because there’s no airport on the island. That said, it’s no hardship to reach the island, and its assets are extraordinary, while life is deliciously slow here. We’ve scoured around to bring you the ultimate reasons to visit Lefkada. Read, digest, and make a date.
WORLD
Vivienne Tang

A Wellness Retreat in Sparta, Greece

One of Greece's top retreats, Euphoria Retreat offers a range of wellness programs for recovery, renewal and prevention. Euphoria Retreat, now recognized as one of the best wellness retreats in Europe, can act as a portal for meaningful change. An ancient Greek word, ‘Euphoria’ is about living in bliss, feeling balanced and healthy and well. It is for anyone wanting to step away from the technological advances of modern life and immerse themselves in a peaceful setting. The beautiful landscape of Mystras, known as the ‘the wonder of Morea’, is an important and visually stunning UNESCO World Heritage site, bringing people from all around to world to explore its lost Byzantine churches, monasteries, palaces, and ruins.
Time Out Global

18 of the best attractions in Lisbon

With a collection of must-see monuments, unmissable museums and more, here’s our guide to Lisbon’s best attractions. As one of the greatest cities in the world, frankly it's a wonder that we managed to narrow down all the best things to do to a list of just 52. Think of our selection as a taster – something to satisfy your initial cravings and leave you wanting more.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Restaurants in Skyros, Greece

Lovely Skyros, with its full-time population of just 3,000, is home to rare miniature Skyrian horses, long, sunny beaches and a handful of great restaurants, tavernas and cafes where you can experience a taste of the island. Whether you dine waterside or surrounded by the whitewashed houses and cobbled streets of Skyros Town, here are the best restaurants to choose from.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
westsidenewsny.com

Greece Historical Society Event

“Stranger Than Fiction” – Life Within the Boundaries of Our Airport. (Frederick Douglas – Rochester International Airport) with Rick Iekel. Tuesday, October 12, 2021• 7:00 p.m. *Greece Public Library. A community’s airport is a somewhat curious combination of feel good moments and trying times. It’s the beginning of a long...
ROCHESTER, NY
travelawaits.com

3 Unique Spa Experiences In Greece

With more than 250 days of guaranteed sunshine a year and over 200 islands, the Mediterranean country of Greece is well known for sea and sand vacations. Yet there’s so much more to the country than a summer getaway — Greece also boasts award-winning spas. Known for their medicinal and therapeutic benefits since antiquity, whether you choose to experience one that’s among the top 10 spas in the world, another that nurtures the environment and nature of the Peloponnese, or share warm waters with skin nibbling Garra rufa fish, you won’t be disappointed with the choices each offer.
WORLD
WTAJ

Mexico’s Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers. The Airports of the Southeast group, which runs the terminal at the Caribbean coast resort, said Wednesday it handled 1.66 million passengers in Cancun in September, 4.4% percent […]
WORLD
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paros#Art Museum#Ios
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Greyhound enjoys business class flight from Australia to Italy

Lewis the greyhound got a taste of luxury many of us will never experience last month, when he flew business class on a Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne to Italy.Owner Mary Meister wanted to bring her beloved pup to Florence, where she has relocated from Australia, and came across the concept of “emotional support animals”, which passengers can bring onto the plane when travelling on certain carriers.“I was researching if dogs were allowed in the cabin, which some airlines, including Singapore Airlines allow,” she told Traveller.com.au.“Unfortunately they have weight restrictions which meant that Lewis didn’t qualify. I then saw that...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Biking
Country
Greece
Thrive Global

Photography and Song: Danai Stratigopoulou #Greece 🇬🇷

Sometimes, life has a way of taking us back to the past. Travel definitely has a way of doing that. Moving ourselves from one spatial plane to another is more than therapeutic. It’s a way of connecting to ancient memory; depending on how archaic (and ancient) the spatial landscaping is.
VISUAL ART
westsidenewsny.com

Generation Two Program in Greece

In late October, Autumn Lane Elementary School, 2089 Maiden Lane, Greece, will have a second grade class participating in the Generation Two (G2), Directed Play Program, with the goal of “Connecting Generations, Improving Well-Being.”. G2 is about intergenerational friendships, and making a connection through directed child/adult play. Play enriches the...
EDUCATION
AFP

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday. Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy