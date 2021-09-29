Paros, Greece – Attractions

If you rent a car or moped on Paros you can easily discover attractions on your own. Many small quaint towns are located in the center of the island and on the southeast side. Several beaches are best accessed by a moped because of their rugged and more remote locations. Looking for some time to relax, see Parikia, other small towns on the island while also visiting some beaches? I would highly recommend at least 5 days on Paros. Do not just come for the nightlife as there is much more to do on the island then that. If you strictly want nightlife go to Mykonos or Corfu or Ios.