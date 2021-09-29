CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

After a Rocky Start, New York Will Soon Have a Cannabis Regulator: Can It Stick a Landing on Rules?

By Alex Malyshev
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast March former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) into law to much fanfare. In addition to legalizing adult-use cannabis, and overhauling New York’s existing medical marijuana law, it also created a new unified regulatory body to oversee the adult-use cannabis, medical marijuana, and cannabinoid hemp programs. Specifically, the MRTA established a Cannabis Control Board (the Board) to oversee the programs, and a subordinate Office of Cannabis Management (a division within the alcoholic beverage control) (OCM) to administer it.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. cannabis festival is back in Kutztown, the same week legalization bill is unveiled

Shoppers swinging through a popular antiques and farmers’ market this weekend in Berks County may find themselves in the midst of a cultural revolution. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Fall Marketplace is back for a third year at Renninger’s Antique and Farmers’ Market, 740 Noble St. just outside Kutztown in Maxatawny Township. It is free, open to the public and family and leased-pet friendly, organizers say on the event’s Facebook page. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

Columbia Care Prepares For New York's Legal Cannabis Program, Starting With Weed Cultivation At New Facility

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) will begin growing and processing cannabis in its New York facility. The cannabis company confirmed Wednesday that it has obtained approval from the New York State Department of Health to start operations at its new facility in eastern Long Island. The first harvest is planned for Q4 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul's final members of New York's cannabis oversight panel

The final two appointees to New York's cannabis market oversight and regulatory panel on Tuesday were appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, her office announced, as the state's nascent industry begins to take shape. Hochul appointed Reuben McDaniel, the president and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of New York State, as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefreshtoast.com

New York’s Cannabis Control Board Now Complete: Gov. Hochul Appoints Regulators

“I am making important appointments to set the Office of Cannabis Management up for success so they can hit the ground running.” — Gov. Hochul. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Wednesday her final two appointees to regulate the state’s adult-use marijuana market. The newly named regulators, Reuben...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Legislature#Cannabis Act#Cannabis Control Board#Mrta Art
2 On Your Side

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Monday that open up possibility for people to use SNAP benefits to get meals from restaurants

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Monday that aims to allow homeless, disabled and elderly people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to use those benefits to buy meals from restaurants. The new legislation requires the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheartoswego.com

New York State Cannabis Control Board Announces First Public Meeting

On September 22, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the final appointments to the five-member Cannabis Control Board. The Cannabis Control Board is charged with approving a comprehensive regulatory framework for New York's cannabis industry. The Board will oversee licensing of cannabis businesses and the approval of various actions taken by the Office of Cannabis Management.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation

Comments / 0

Community Policy