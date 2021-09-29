After a Rocky Start, New York Will Soon Have a Cannabis Regulator: Can It Stick a Landing on Rules?
Last March former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) into law to much fanfare. In addition to legalizing adult-use cannabis, and overhauling New York’s existing medical marijuana law, it also created a new unified regulatory body to oversee the adult-use cannabis, medical marijuana, and cannabinoid hemp programs. Specifically, the MRTA established a Cannabis Control Board (the Board) to oversee the programs, and a subordinate Office of Cannabis Management (a division within the alcoholic beverage control) (OCM) to administer it.www.law.com
