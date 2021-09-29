Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Episode 1) “Island Vibes” trailer, release date

Next week on Magnum PI season 4 episode 2, you’re going to see the return of Higgins to Hawaii — isn’t that worth celebrating?. Well, of course the circumstances around it are a little bit hazy at the moment. We know that Perdita Weeks’ character is now left with a secret that she cannot tell anyone else on the team, just as we also know how difficult that will be for her. It’s going to be even harder, of course, when she is forced to act on some tasks completely alone … but there will be more time to get to that further on down the road.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO