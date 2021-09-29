CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Episode 1) “Island Vibes” trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Magnum tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs. While Higgins is abroad with Ethan, a misstep forces her to assist an old employer. Rick gets some bad, but also very, very good news. Startattle.com – Magnum P.I. | CBS.

NCIS (Season 19 Episode 3) "Road to Nowhere", trailer, release date

Gibbs and Parker go on a road trip to find one of the serial killer's victims. Also, Agent Knight goes undercover at a large manufacturing company with ties to the murders. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: "Road to Nowhere". Release date: October 4, 2021 at 8pm...
Deadline

'Magnum P.I.' Season 4: CBS Series Adds Martin Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ Magnum P.I. adds Martin Martinez to its season 4 cast in a recurring role ahead of the show’s premiere on Oct. 1. Martinez will portray the character Cade Jensen, a determined but troubled teenager who attempts to charm his way into a job at La Mariana, and over the course of several episodes, ultimately finds a surrogate parent in TC (Stephen Hill). Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL, who solves crimes in the state, after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill also star. Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, John Fox, and Danielle Woodrow are executive producers for CBS TV Studios and Universal TV. Martinez most recently appeared in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever as Oliver Martinez. Other TV credits include Marvel’s Runaways, Chicago P.D., Station 19, Shameless, and The Fosters. Up next, he will appear in the Apple TV+ series Pachinko in the role of Oliver. The California native is represented by David Alan White at Industry Entertainment and Stella Alex at The Savage Agency.
Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 1

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1, there was a lot of drama when he tried to keep his new match on the down-low. Meanwhile, Higgins realized she had to help her old employer after a stunning turn of events that changed her view on matters. Elsewhere, Rick got both...
Magnum PI season 4 episode 2 spoilers: 'The Harder They Fall'

Are you ready to check out some early details on Magnum PI season 4 episode 2? This is an installment where a lot of big things happen! For starters, Magnum and Higgins will actually be around each other once more, and they’ll have a complicated case to take on, as well.
Magnum PI season 4 episode 2 promo: Is TC in danger?

Next week on Magnum PI season 4 episode 2, you’re going to see the return of Higgins to Hawaii — isn’t that worth celebrating?. Well, of course the circumstances around it are a little bit hazy at the moment. We know that Perdita Weeks’ character is now left with a secret that she cannot tell anyone else on the team, just as we also know how difficult that will be for her. It’s going to be even harder, of course, when she is forced to act on some tasks completely alone … but there will be more time to get to that further on down the road.
CSI: Vegas (Episode 1) "Legacy", trailer, release date

An attack on Jim Brass kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas c—- lab. Startattle.com – CSI: Vegas | CBS. CSI: Vegas (Episode 1) "Legacy", trailer, release date. CSI: Vegas Episode 1. CSI: Vegas is an American c—- television limited series. It is a sequel spin-off of the...
9-1-1 (Season 5 Episode 3) "Desperate Measures", trailer, release date

[Image credit: 9-1-1] As the citywide blackout continues to cause mayhem in Los Angeles, Athena races to save her family from a tragedy. Meanwhile, Eddie must make a difficult choice about his future and Maddie makes a life-changing decision. Startattle.com – 9-1-1 | Fox. Network: Fox. Episode title: "Desperate Measures"
Big Sky (Season 2 Episode 1) "Wakey Wakey", trailer, release date

After Ronald's escape, Cassie distracts herself with work at Dewell & Hoyt while Jenny, recovering from her near-d—- experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. Yet, even as these two seem to move in different directions, it won't be long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths. Elsewhere, Ronald is wrapped up in something he can't get out of but who did the wrapping? Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC.
The Resident (Season 5 Episode 2) "No Good Deed" trailer, release date

When one of the doctors is found unconscious in an elevator at Chastain, the staff frantically retraces his steps to figure out the cause. Billie is faced with a personal conflict when she comes face-to-face with the secret she has been hiding all these years. Meanwhile, Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the team at Chastain. Startattle.com – The Resident | FOX.
RIVERDALE: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW's Riverdale: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV show trailer has been released. Riverdale stars K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Madchen Amick. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE...
Multiverse (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Multiverse (aka Entangled) tells the story of four brilliant colleagues Loretta, Danny, Amy, and Gerry, who are on the verge of an amazing breakthrough in quantum physics when tragedy strikes. They are soon forced to confront themselves in terrifying ways when their experiment leads to an entangled parallel existence that leaves them questioning who they are and what is real. As each of them comes face to face with their dead ringer, professional rivalries and personal relationships surface and the friends realize only one version of them can exist in our reality. Startattle.com – Entangled movie.
The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
'Y&R' Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn't look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she'll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it's the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
