CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Grab tickets to one of these great shows coming to Soaring Eagle Casino!

WOOD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are so many great shows coming up this fall and winter at Soaring Eagle! Fall is also the perfect time to grab a campsite at the Hideaway RV Park. They’re open until the end of November, and it’s such a great location to check out the fall colors. They even rent golf carts and bikes for campers plus they’re close to the waterpark, golf course and the casino and resort.

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...
NBA
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance $480 billion debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Eagle, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Tritt

Comments / 0

Community Policy