Netflix Acquires OXENFREE, After Party Developer Night School Studio
As Netflix continues getting into the world of video games and the video game industry, the company moves a step forward with the acquisition of a developer. Night School Studio, the studio behind OXENFREE, After Party, and more is joining Netflix. Mike Verdu, VP, Game Development at Netflix said “We’re in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world. So we’re excited to announce today Night School Studio is joining Netflix. Founded by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines in 2014, Night School Studio is best known for their critically acclaimed debut game, OXENFREE. We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”games.mxdwn.com
