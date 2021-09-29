Netflix Acquires OXENFREE, After Party Developer Night School Studio

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 is in full effect, with many studios and companies using the platform to reveal new IP’s, as well updates on existing ones. Square Enix was one of those companies, and one of the more intriguing titles that they have in the works is easily Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which was officially unveiled during E3 2021. Despite all of the Chaos jokes and memes that was brought about from the presentation, we’re still definitely interested in this one, and it looks like we won’t be waiting too much longer to get our hands on it. The company announced that Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will officially launch on March 18, 2022 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. They also revealed that it will launch on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO