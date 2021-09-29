CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix Acquires OXENFREE, After Party Developer Night School Studio

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

As Netflix continues getting into the world of video games and the video game industry, the company moves a step forward with the acquisition of a developer. Night School Studio, the studio behind OXENFREE, After Party, and more is joining Netflix. Mike Verdu, VP, Game Development at Netflix said “We’re in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world. So we’re excited to announce today Night School Studio is joining Netflix. Founded by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines in 2014, Night School Studio is best known for their critically acclaimed debut game, OXENFREE. We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Busan’s Asia Contents Awards Dominated by Netflix Series

Two Korean-made Netflix series “Move to Heaven” and “Sweet Home” each picked up three awards at the third edition of the Asia Contents Awards. The awards, held on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival, recognize excellence in TV, OTT and web content. An awards ceremony was held in Busan on Thursday evening in hybrid form. Korean participants attended the ceremony in person, while international nominees and winners joined remotely. The ceremony was hosted by the TV personality and entrepreneur Mark Tetto and Kim Sae-yeon, a participant of Miss Korea 2019, who co-hosted ACA since its first edition. It was...
TV SERIES
Variety

Comcast-Owned Sky Ditches Satellite Dish and Cable Box With Launch of ‘Sky Glass’ Streaming Hardware

Comcast-owned British broadcaster Sky has unveiled Sky Glass, a new streaming television and “innovation platform.” The almost entirely wireless television is a large screen that can be installed swiftly and only requires an Internet connection to operate — dispensing with the need for a satellite dish or cable box. The service will amalgamate shows and films from each different streaming service in one place, allowing users to search by title or category without having to log into each one separately, including Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Sky’s own Now service, among others. It will even allow users to...
ELECTRONICS
mxdwn.com

A Juggler’s Tale Review

A Juggler’s Tale, by German studio kaleidoscube, came out on September 29, 2021, published by German publisher Mixtvision. The game is a cinematic puzzle platformer and centers on a European-style fairytale about a young circus performer named Abby, who escapes from the circus and seeks freedom. What makes the game particularly unique though, is that Abby, along with all of the other people in her world, is a marionette, complete with strings rising up into the heavens. Puzzles often utilize these strings, forcing players to view Abby not just in the context of her world, but also as a character aware she’s in a fictional world.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxenfree#Night School Studio#Video Game#After Party#Vp#Oxenfree Ii
Variety

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise in Its Online Store

Netflix has moved fast to roll out official merchandise for “Squid Game,” in a bid to capitalize on the unexpected success of the Korean survival thriller. The streamer’s merch for “Squid Game” (at this link) includes T-shirts with the show’s logo and key images from the series ($34.95), a shirt that lets you pick a custom player number ($39.95), and a customizable hoodie that lets you pick a square, triangle or circle icon — which represent the three different guard ranks — along with show logo in English or Korean ($49.95). “Accept the invitation at your own risk,” the Netflix.shop site says...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fictional Gamergate Series In The Works From Mind Riot Entertainment & Video Games Developer Brianna Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Mind Riot Entertainment will work with journalist, game developer and computer programmer Brianna Wu for Gamergate, a series about her experience as a critic and target of the notorious 2014 online harassment campaign, for which the studio has optioned life rights. The 2014 Gamergate online campaign ignited a firestorm for its targeting of women in the gaming industry which laid the foundation for current issues of disinformation and hate. Before QAnon, Covid-19 conspiracists and the January 6th insurrection, there was Gamergate. Wu was among the targeted women, which also included Zoë Quinn and Anita Sarkeesian. The series will explore the origins...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
mxdwn.com

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals Preview

Revealed earlier this year during a Nintendo Indie World Showcase, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is the highly-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed narrative-driven adventure game OXENFREE, from the award-winning independent studio Night School Studio. Set five years after the events of the original, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals features an all-new cast of characters for a supernatural mystery-thriller that will be shaped in unexpected ways by the choices the player makes. The story centers around Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher who returns to her hometown Camena to investigate mysterious radio frequency signals which are causing disturbances in electronic equipment throughout the small town. She soon discovers a long history of ghostly happenings on the nearby Edwards Island and becomes entangled in a frightening, supernatural mystery. We had the opportunity to see a sneak peek and see some of the new elements coming into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Best Gifts for ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans: Board Games, Book Sets, and More Merch

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With 24 episodes in the final season of “The Walking Dead,” the post-apocalyptic zombie series will officially come to an end next year. Goodbyes can feel bittersweet, but Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and the gang haven’t completely abandoned you yet, so why not stock up on a few items inspired by the popular series? To help you get started, we put together a list of...
SHOPPING
mxdwn.com

Some New World Servers Will No Longer Allow New Characters

New World is finally out, and players have been loving the new MMO, but there’s just one issue: some of New World’s servers are actually filling up entirely, preventing new players from joining at all. New World has been extraordinarily well received since its’ release, but it looks like it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Updated After Player Feedback

After its’ reveal at E3 2021, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has had a number of demos that let prospective players try out the game’s combat and get a taste of the story. These have been met with plenty of reactions from fans, both good and bad, and the game’s developers have been listening. In a recent interview with IGN, these same developers sat down to talk about some of the changes they’ve implemented based on the feedback they’ve received.
VIDEO GAMES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Netflix acquires game studio, expands gaming testing

Netflix seems to be really serious about their gaming ambitions which seem to be a logical fit with their movies and TV shows. Earlier this year they announced they were testing out the integration of mobile games to its subscription service in select territories. Now they’re expanding it to two other countries, specifically Spain and Italy. They have also acquired game development studio Night School Studio which will most likely fit in with their plans to “build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”
TV SHOWS
mxdwn.com

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Launches March 18, on PC Through Epic Games Store

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 is in full effect, with many studios and companies using the platform to reveal new IP’s, as well updates on existing ones. Square Enix was one of those companies, and one of the more intriguing titles that they have in the works is easily Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which was officially unveiled during E3 2021. Despite all of the Chaos jokes and memes that was brought about from the presentation, we’re still definitely interested in this one, and it looks like we won’t be waiting too much longer to get our hands on it. The company announced that Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will officially launch on March 18, 2022 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. They also revealed that it will launch on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Taylor Daily Press

Sony acquires game developer Bluepoint Studios – IT Pro – News

Game developer Bluepoint Studios has been acquired by Sony. The developer is known for remaking Demon’s Souls for PS5 and Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4. The developer will become part of PlayStation Studios. from IGN interview Kan With Marco Thrush, CEO of Bluepoint...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Netflix makes its first gaming move - Acquires Night School Studio

Netflix, which is making video games a priority for expansion, has acquired its first game developer, Night School Studio. Founded by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines in 2014, Night School Studio is best known for their critically acclaimed debut game, Oxenfree. Mike Verdu, VP, Game Development, Netflix said of Night...
BUSINESS
laptopmag.com

Netflix launches mobile gaming platform — acquires first game studio

Netflix's expansion into mobile gaming is kicking off with the launch of five titles in its new "Game" tab and buying its first gaming studio, Night School Studio — the team behind the supernatural mystery adventure Oxenfree. The first mobile games are currently exclusively available to Netflix subscribers in Europe,...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy