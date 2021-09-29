CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin GOP proposes appointing constitutional officers

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced a plan to end elections for three state constitutional offices and let governors fill the positions. State Sen. Roger Roth and state Rep. Shae Sortwell proposed an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution that would turn the state schools superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state into Cabinet positions, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday. The amendment also would make the treasurer the head of the state Department of Revenue, eliminating the agency secretary.

State
Wisconsin State
