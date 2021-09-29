Funeral announce new album, share music video for first single
Norwegian doom metal pioneers Funeral will be releasing their newest full-length, 'Praesentialis in Aeternum,' on December 10, 2021 via Season of Mist! The album artwork, tracklist, and details can be found below. The band is now sharing the first single, "Ånd," which features gust vocals from Lars Are Nedland (Solefald/Borknagar), along with an official music video that was created entirely by the band! The song and video can be found at THIS LOCATION.nextmosh.com
