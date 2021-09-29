CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Funeral announce new album, share music video for first single

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Funeral announce new album, share music video for first single" Norwegian doom metal pioneers Funeral will be releasing their newest full-length, ‘Praesentialis in Aeternum,’ on December 10, 2021 via Season of Mist! The album artwork, tracklist, and details can be found below. The band is now sharing the first single, “Ånd,” which features gust vocals from Lars Are Nedland (Solefald/Borknagar), along with an official music video that was created entirely by the band! The song and video can be found at THIS LOCATION.

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE DARKNESS Releases Music Video For New Single 'Jussy's Girl'

British rockers THE DARKNESS have released new single "Jussy's Girl" along with the official video for the track. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Motorheart", which is due on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. "Jussy's Girl" is sensitive as a falling boulder. It oozes rock and roll...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Chase Rice To Release First New Music From Upcoming Album

Chase Rice will release a new single on Friday (October 8th) called “If I Were Rock & Roll.” He wrote the song solo during quarantine, and it's the first taste of music from his upcoming album called Intertwined, which will be released on November 5th. Chase said, “The night I...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Musicians#Cover Art#Drums#The Band#Norwegian#Borknagar#Jorn Veberg Press
orcasound.com

Shad Shares New Single + Video “Black Averageness” – New Album ‘TAO’ out Friday

Toronto rapper Shad’s brand-new album TAO is out everywhere this Friday. To celebrate the release week, Shad is dropping one last track today titled “Black Averageness.” The rapper explains the concept behind the song: “‘Black Averageness’ is a just fun celebration of our beautifully imperfect selves in a society that still struggles to see our humanity. As vital as it is to elevate Black Excellence and to address the harsh realities that we disproportionately experience, I think it’s also helpful to affirm our inherent dignity as ordinary human beings and to create more space for us to enjoy life with all its inevitable ups and downs, successes and failures. As usual, I think I say it best in the music: ‘I’m a man—why would I want to be a GOAT? I just want to see us cope. We’re either stars or we’re broke… I’m like nope: I have every right to be like a B or a C with a durag on while I ski.’”
BEAUTY & FASHION
antiMUSIC

Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album

Converge have released a music video for their new single "Blood Moon", which is the first song revealed from their forthcoming collaborative album "Bloodmoon I". The album is set to be released on November 19th and it sees the band teaming up with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Converge), and Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe).
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tanya Tagaq announces new album ‘Tongues,’ shares title track

Acclaimed Canadian Inuk throat singer and Polaris Prize winner Tanya Tagaq has announced a new album, Tongues, due March 11 via Six Shooter. The album was produced by Saul Williams and mixed by Gonjasufi, and the first taste is the title track, which comes with a video directed by Driftnote. Check it out below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Rammstein Guitarist’s Emigrate Drops New Single, Announces Album

Following “Freeze My Mind,” the single that Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe’s Emigrate project released in August, the band has announced a new album, The Persistence Of Memory, and a fresh single to go along with it. “You Can’t Run Away,” like the prior single, is more straight-ahead hard rock...
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Sylvie Share Video for New Single “Shooting Star”

Canadian indie rock group Sylvie have shared a video for their new single “Shooting Star.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut EP, which will be out this Friday (Oct. 1) via Terrible Records. Watch the video below. “Shooting Star” is a previously unreleased song first conceived...
MUSIC
94.1 Duke FM

Blake Shelton announces new single, deluxe ‘Body Language’ album

New music is coming from Blake Shelton! The singer just announced a new single, “Come Back As a Country Boy,” out on Friday, October 1. The song will be part of Blake’s new Body Language Deluxe album, which will be released on December 3. “I think this song is an...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Omnium Gatherum share new video single, “Reckoning”

Finnish melodic death metal force Omnium Gatherum release their new single and music video for “Reckoning.” The track is off their forthcoming album ‘Origin,’ which will be released worldwide on November 5th via Century Media Records. Like the previously released single, “Paragon,” the video for “Reckoning” was also directed and produced by Owe Lingwall, Dreamday Media. Watch the music video, HERE [embedded below] and purchase the song on all digital platforms now.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hawthonn announce new album ‘Earth Mirror,’ share “Dream Cairn”

Leeds duo Hawthonn (aka Phil and Layla Legard) will release a new album, Earth Mirror, on October 22 via Ba Da Bing (pre-order). The pair draw from dark folk, drone, field recordings, literature, and the occult, and here's some background on this album in particular, via press release:. On Earth...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Liam Gallagher announces new solo album, new single dedicated to Noel

Liam Gallagher, who is currently recovering from his recent helicopter incident in Barbados, has announced his third album, C'Mon You Know, which will be out May 27, 2022. While no music has been shared yet, Liam told Radio X's Chris Moyles that the new single will be “I Wish I Had More Power,” which he's dedicated to his estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel. “Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely,” Liam said. You can check out the cover art below.
MUSIC
metalinjection

CONFESS Announces New Album Revenge At All Costs, Streams "Megalodon" Video

Confess, the Iranian band that fled to Norway after being charged with blasphemy in their home country, has just announced their new record Revenge At All Costs due out January 21 via Rexius Records. You can check out the Camilla Norvoll-directed music video for "Megalodon" above and pre-order Revenge At All Costs here.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Stream new Siren’s Rain single “Corporeal Chains” (exclusive)

Share the post "Stream new Siren’s Rain single “Corporeal Chains” (exclusive)" Folk metal bunch Siren’s Rain (founded in 2014 by bassist and backing vocalist William Beritich, and vocalist, harpist and percussionist Rena Hellzinger) are getting ready to unleash their first full-length record titled “Rise Forth” on October 8th, 2021. The new album follows the band’s EPs ‘Nightmares from the Abyss’ (released in 2019) and ‘Beneath the Narrows’ (released in 2016 and re-released in 2018).
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Mastodon Share Cinematic New Music Video For “Teardrinker”

The Grammy Award-winning heavy rock quartet Mastodon has released their newest single “Teardrinker” along with an accompanying music video. The group’s new track comes from their upcoming album Hushed and Grim which is set to release this October. The music video for “Teardrinker” shows the group entering a warehouse before...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Wolftooth Shares New Single and Video “The Voyage” – New Album Incoming

Old school heavy metal rockers Wolftooth have announced their upcoming third album Blood and Iron will be released on December 3rd through Napalm Records. View the official music video for the first single – “The Voyage” below:. Wolftooth commented on their latest single “The Voyage”:. “The concept of ‘The Voyage’...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Hypocrisy share new video single, “Dead World”

Swedish melodic death metallers Hypocrisy have uploaded their new single titled “Dead World,” which you can check out below in official music video form (directed by Andrey Kezzyn and Cooldown Production). The track appears on the band’s upcoming new album dubbed ‘Worship,’ which drops on November 26th through Nuclear Blast Records (pre-order).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy