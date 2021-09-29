Funeral announce new album, share music video for first single

Toronto rapper Shad’s brand-new album TAO is out everywhere this Friday. To celebrate the release week, Shad is dropping one last track today titled “Black Averageness.” The rapper explains the concept behind the song: “‘Black Averageness’ is a just fun celebration of our beautifully imperfect selves in a society that still struggles to see our humanity. As vital as it is to elevate Black Excellence and to address the harsh realities that we disproportionately experience, I think it’s also helpful to affirm our inherent dignity as ordinary human beings and to create more space for us to enjoy life with all its inevitable ups and downs, successes and failures. As usual, I think I say it best in the music: ‘I’m a man—why would I want to be a GOAT? I just want to see us cope. We’re either stars or we’re broke… I’m like nope: I have every right to be like a B or a C with a durag on while I ski.’”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO