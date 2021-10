A Floyd woman was charged in Floyd District Court recently after she was allegedly found to be in illegal possession of a Java Macaque primate. According to a citation in the case written by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources Officer John Fields, officers with both the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police had documented the animal in the 4th Street, Harold, residence of Leah Susan Johnson, 55, on previous visits to the residence.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO