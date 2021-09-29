CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of travelers rated the 'world's best' airlines. Here's what they chose

By Tom Huddleston Jr.
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic upended air travel around the world, from half-empty planes and canceled flights to rapid Covid-19 tests and mask requirements. But at least one thing hasn't changed: Qatar Airways is once again the "world's best airline," air transportation research firm Skytrax announced on Tuesday. Qatar Airways also topped Skytrax's global airline rankings in 2019 — the firm skipped its annual ranking in 2020 — making the Doha-based airline a repeat champion, and a six-time winner over the past decade.

