U.S. lost Afghanistan war through miscalculations spanning administrations, Milley tells lawmakers scrutinizing withdrawal

By Karoun Demirjian, Alex Horton
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s top military adviser told lawmakers Wednesday that the Afghanistan war was lost through a series of pivotal decisions spanning the last four presidential administrations, offering his latest defense of the commander in chief whose order to end the 20-year campaign and the treacherous evacuation that followed have come under withering scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

