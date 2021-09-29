CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children Born Today Are in For a Life Full of Natural Disasters, Unless We Act Now

By Carly Cassella
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 7 days ago
Younger generations are going to grow up in a very different world to that of their parents – and through no fault of their own. Compared to babies born in 1960, a series of new models suggests children born after 2010 will experience four times as many extreme climate events in their lifetimes on average, and that's only if we keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold that is approaching all too fast. A recent report from the United Nations already puts the world on track to warm 2.7 degrees by the end of the century, and according to the new models,...

www.sciencealert.com

ScienceAlert

We Might Be Wrong About How Children Understand The Minds of Others at a Young Age

There's a chance we're overestimating how much children understand about the minds of others – in fact, we might be expecting too much of kids at too young an age. For decades now, psychologists have largely agreed that a human child acquires a 'theory of mind' during preschool. Experiments indicate that by age five, most children will generally understand other people are psychological beings with their own desires, intentions, perceptions, and beliefs, both true and false. Experiments on kids' comprehension of false beliefs in others have been conducted since the 1980s with what's widely known as the Sally-Anne test. In a typical example,...
KIDS
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com

