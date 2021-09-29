CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 18 Most Expensive Restaurants in America

By Colman Andrews
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSMcH_0cBtyfqk00 How much should dining out cost? Obviously, that depends on the circumstances. Quick bite to keep the engine running or leisurely meal for pure indulgence? Ordinary day or special occasion? Just a bit of food or many courses? Roadside stand or elegant dining room? Sandwich or intricately fashioned Instagram-ready culinary masterpiece?

Of course, in most cases you get what you pay for. A dinner of shrimp cocktail, filet mignon with hash browns and creamed spinach, and a couple of glasses of good red wine might run you $125 or more at a high-end steakhouse, but you would most likely end up extremely satisfied. A Big Mac Extra Value Meal (burger, fries or salad, and soft drink) can be had for $3.99, at least in the U.S. -- but, well, it would be a Big Mac Extra Value Meal. ( See how much a meal at McDonald’s costs around the world .)

In different corners of America, though, there are restaurants serving dinners that make that steakhouse repast look practically as cheap as that McDonald’s burger. Celebrity chefs at some of the nation’s top-rated establishments offer multi-course meals that cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars -- for one person, not including beverages, tax, or tip.

Who can afford to pay that kind of money for a single meal? Not many of us, at least not very often (if at all) -- unless, of course, you’re one of the vaunted 1%. ( Here’s how much you need to make to be in the top 1% in every state .)

Just how much money is it possible to spend for dinner? 24/7 Tempo drew on a number of food, travel, and business websites to assemble a list of high-ticket restaurants around the country, then consulted the restaurant websites themselves as well as reservation and local review sites to determine which places were the most expensive.

Click here to see the the 18 most expensive restaurants in America

We found so many offering prix-fixe menus priced between $150 and $250 per person that we filtered those out, starting our ranking at $275. (Prices are for food only, unless otherwise noted.) Some restaurants offer two or more different menus at varying prices. In those cases, we ranked them according to their most expensive option.

Most of the places on the list have two things in common: The majority have earned two or three Michelin stars, and almost all of them serve only fixed-price menus (though a few do offer à la carte options as well, and one -- part of a chain owned by media celebrity Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae -- is à la carte only, but ends up being potentially the most expensive place of all).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoKta_0cBtyfqk00

é by José Andrés
> Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
> Cuisine: Avant-garde
> Number of courses (may vary): 20
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkmlX_0cBtyfqk00

The Inn at Little Washington
> Location: Washington, Virginia
> Cuisine: Contemporary American
> Number of courses (may vary): 7 to 8
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $288

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5jwV_0cBtyfqk00

Saison
> Location: San Francisco, California
> Cuisine: Contemporary American
> Number of courses (may vary): 5 to 8 (patio), 9 to 12 (indoors)
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $178 and up (patio), $288 and up (indoors)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSItn_0cBtyfqk00

minibar by José Andrés
> Location: Washington, D.C.
> Cuisine: Avant-garde
> Number of courses (may vary): 20 to 25
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $295

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCb3p_0cBtyfqk00

The Herbfarm
> Location: Woodinville, Washington
> Cuisine: Contemporary American
> Number of courses (may vary): 9
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $285-$305

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3uW5_0cBtyfqk00

Eleven Madison Park
> Location: New York, New York
> Cuisine: Plant-based contemporary
> Number of courses (may vary): 5 (bar), 12 (dining room)
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $175 (bar), $335 (dining room)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tawH_0cBtyfqk00

Benu
> Location: San Francisco, California
> Cuisine: Contemporary international
> Number of courses (may vary): 12
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAVPT_0cBtyfqk00

The French Laundry
> Location: Yountville, California
> Cuisine: California-French
> Number of courses (may vary): 9
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0ebV_0cBtyfqk00

Atelier Crenn
> Location: San Francisco, California
> Cuisine: Contemporary American
> Number of courses (may vary): 14
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $395-$420

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0931P3_0cBtyfqk00

Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare
> Location: Brooklyn, New York
> Cuisine: Japanese-French
> Number of courses (may vary): 20
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $395

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZ7Kf_0cBtyfqk00

Sushi Ginza Onodera
> Location: New York, New York
> Cuisine: Japanese/sushi
> Number of courses (may vary): 20
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $400 (including tip)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdbDr_0cBtyfqk00

Alinea
> Location: Chicago, Illinois
> Cuisine: Contemporary American
> Number of courses (may vary): 10 to 16 (The Salon), 16 to 18 (The Gallery)
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $275-$315 (The Salon), $385-$415 (The Gallery)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MbGo_0cBtyfqk00

69 Leonard Street
> Location: New York, New York
> Cuisine: Japanese/sushi
> Number of courses (may vary):
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $420 (including tip)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7Neb_0cBtyfqk00

Joël Robuchon
> Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
> Cuisine: Contemporary French
> Number of courses (may vary): 15 to 18
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $445

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNy2B_0cBtyfqk00

Restaurant Guy Savoy
> Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
> Cuisine: Contemporary French
> Number of courses (may vary): 6 (prix-fixe) 3 (A  la carte)
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $555 including wine (prix-fixe), $210-$280 (Ã  la carte)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CZhl_0cBtyfqk00

Masa
> Location: New York, New York
> Cuisine: Japanese/sushi
> Number of courses (may vary): 19-24
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $650-$800 (including tip)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCMvA_0cBtyfqk00

Per Se
> Location: New York, New York
> Cuisine: Contemporary American
> Number of courses (may vary): 5 (salon lounge), 9 (dining room), 15-20 (dining room Evolution menu)
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $245 (salon lounge), $355 (dining room), $850 (Evolution menu)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWdo9_0cBtyfqk00

Nusr-Et Steakhouse
> Location: New York, New York, and other cities
> Cuisine: Steakhouse
> Number of courses (may vary): 3 (Ã  la carte)
> Average price of dinner for one (food only): $85-$1,635

Community Policy