The 100th Senior Staff of The Temple News

By Allie Ippolito
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Ukenye is the editor-in-chief of The Temple News and a junior journalism and political science major. “I hope that we continue to be adversarial in the sense that, like, we take on a lot of topics that other outlets on campus don’t really focus on, like administration, the university’s budget, just stuff that like affects us but people don’t really think of right away, because it gets really like hard to look into,” Ukenye said.

Editors-in-chief guide The Temple News’ reporting on COVID-19

The news never stops and neither does the editor-in-chief at The Temple News. In the past four years the Temple University and North Central community have been faced with major events from a presidential election to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been the responsibility of the past three Editors-in-Chief Kelly Brennan, Madison Karas and Lawrence Ukenye, to guide The Temple News’ coverage of these major events and student’s experiences navigating them.
How The Temple News covered historical moments from the past century

The Temple News published a tribute honoring Temple University faculty, former students and husbands of Temple students who lost their lives fighting in World War II. The Temple News produced profiles on those who died during the war that included how and where they lost their lives and their relation to Temple University.
Temple follows city guidance, extends vaccine deadline

Hours after the City of Philadelphia issued new vaccine guidance, Temple University is extending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline for students and employees to Nov. 15, one month after the original Oct. 15 deadline, said Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson. The city’s new guidance gives students and employees at local...
Here’s a breakdown of Temple President Wingard’s new administration

Several Temple University senior administrators are adjusting to their new roles after President Jason Wingard shuffled their positions two months ago, including creating new chief of staff and chief administrative officer positions, The Temple News reported. Wingard created the new positions in an effort to streamline his administration and achieve...
Temple to rename Anderson Hall after receiving $5 million donation

Temple University will rename Anderson Hall as Leonard and Helena Mazur Hall after receiving a $5 million donation from the couple, Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Students could see the change go into effect on their course registration in the coming weeks or by the Spring 2022 semester, said Richard Deeg, dean of the College of Liberal Arts.
Students wary about vaccine exemption deadline extension

After learning about Temple University’s decision to extend the deadline for unvaccinated students to request an exemption from the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Devin Trinh was unimpressed. “They’re harming Temple’s campus,” said Trinh, a freshman computer science major. “If they’re not vaccinated, there’s a good chance that COVID, the delta...
Temple approves 73 percent of COVID-19 vaccine exemption requests

Temple University has approved nearly three-quarters of the 1,351 requests received for exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate as of Sept. 29, wrote Mark Denys, director of Student Health Services, in an email to The Temple News. Of the total requests received, about 43 percent were approved for religious reasons,...
The Day

NFA News: Five seniors among those named as 2021 King Scholars

We are thrilled that five members of our senior class were recently named MLK Scholars by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Trust Fund. Each of the winners will receive a $20,000 scholarship toward their post-secondary education. This year, our winners are Amy Carolsviza, Cynthia Deneus, Jason Hicks, Hannah Lin and Shayla Roche. Congratulations to all!
Klein College names new sports media center after Claire Smith

Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication named its new center for sports media after Claire Smith, a 1979 journalism alumna who was the first woman and first Black woman assigned to a full-time Major League Baseball beat, according to a press release Wednesday. “The Claire Smith Center will...
The Chicago Maroon

News Staff

A campus-wide email identified the student as Marcus Jacob Goodman, a third-year computer science major. The Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Conference will host the candidates for 4th Ward Alderman for a Q & A session. Residents from throughout the Ward are invited to attend. NEWS. /. February 3, 2017. "We are...
