The 100th Senior Staff of The Temple News

Lawrence Ukenye is the editor-in-chief of The Temple News and a junior journalism and political science major. “I hope that we continue to be adversarial in the sense that, like, we take on a lot of topics that other outlets on campus don’t really focus on, like administration, the university’s budget, just stuff that like affects us but people don’t really think of right away, because it gets really like hard to look into,” Ukenye said.