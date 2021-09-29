CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot? Where you can get one in Pittsburgh?

By Adrianne Burke, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Now that the COVID-19 booster shot is available to more people, you may wonder where you can get one.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain adults at least six months after getting their first two Pfizer shots. These people include:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot.
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may receive a booster shot.

Here’s a list of the places in the Pittsburgh area where you can get a booster shot:

Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) clinicians will provide the COVID-19 booster shot. All eligible patients can schedule to receive the COVID-19 booster by calling their primary care physician’s office or 412-DOCTORS, visiting the Network’s online scheduling portal or accessing their personal MyChart accounts.

COVID-19 boosters will primarily be administered across primary care offices and hospital-based vaccine clinics.

Excella Health

Appointments are available online, with options to schedule the appropriate dose in the correct sequence. People without internet access may call 724-689-1690 and a registrar will assist.

All vaccines are given at the Excela Health Vaccine Clinic located at 885 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 (formerly Galaxy Fitness).

While walk-ins are accepted, appointments are encouraged to avoid delays. If receiving second or third/booster doses, vaccine recipients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card so that it can be updated appropriately.

Giant Eagle

People interested in receiving any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to schedule a vaccine appointment online.

If you meet the eligibility requirements set by the CDC, and attest to this information, you can make an appointment online to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose at the Giant Eagle Pharmacy location.

Walgreens

Same-day appointments will be available on a walk-in basis at select Walgreens stores. The COVID-19 boosters will be free.

People are encouraged to get the booster shot along with their flu shot during the same visit, saving time and providing protection against both viruses.

