In the case of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death, many of us have wondered: why isn’t Brian Laundrie being held accountable?. Obviously we still don’t know *for sure* what happened — despite his ongoing suspicious behavior. Right now, the only charge against him relates to unauthorized use of a debit card, a crime which obviously pales in comparison to the homicide that has taken place. Unfortunately, at the moment there isn’t much more law enforcement can do.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO