CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers: Should Crew Start To Be Concerned About The Cardinals?

By David Gasper
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Cardinals are as hot as can be as we get close to beginning the MLB Playoffs. Should the Brewers be concerned with how hot they’re getting?. Lots of times in the history of baseball, the best team doesn’t win the World Series, but the team that was hottest at the end won. Right now the Cardinals are hot and they’ve locked up the Wild Card far earlier than anyone expected it to be locked up.

reviewingthebrew.com

Comments / 2

Related
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
wsau.com

Cardinals Sweep Brewers for 12th Straight Win

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The St. Louis Cardinals survived an early two-homer outburst from Tyrone Taylor and scored an 8-5 win Thursday afternoon and a four-game sweep over the Brewers. Taylor opened the scoring with a grand slam in the first inning then followed that up with a solo homer...
MLB
Wiscnews.com

Cardinals blow out Brewers for 11th straight victory

MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th straight game, extending their lead for the second NL wild card spot and beating the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 Wednesday night at American Family Field. Goldschmidt also doubled, singled and scored four runs to...
MLB
Daily Telegram

Brewers thumped by Cardinals

Tyler O'Neill and Paul Goldschmidt hit two-run homers as the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the host Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 on Wednesday night for their 11th consecutive victory, extending their lead in the National League wild-card chase. St. Louis (82-69) moved 4 1/2 games in front of Cincinnati (78-74) and Philadelphia...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Jandel Gustave
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Brandon Belt
New York Post

Cardinals vs. Brewers line prediction: Streak busted

The St. Louis Cardinals have won 16 straight games and swept the Milwaukee Brewers last week, so NL Central-leading Milwaukee will have revenge on its mind as it goes to St. Louis to start a three-game series Tuesday. The Brewers give Brandon Woodruff the start and though his 9-10 record...
MLB
milwaukeesun.com

Cardinals aim to clinch postseason berth vs. Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to clinch their berth in the National League wild card game when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. The Cardinals (87-69) carry a team-record 16-game winning streak into their three-game series with the Brewers at Busch Stadium. They lead the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies by six games for the second wild-card slot and their magic number to reach postseason play is one.
MLB
FOX Sports

Wainwright expected to start for the Cardinals against Brewers

LINE: Brewers -117, Cardinals -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet on Thursday. The Brewers are 42-35 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .397 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Mlb Playoffs#Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals#Nlcs#Giants#Wild Card
The Associated Press

Houser, Brewers to take on Mikolas, Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (94-63, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (88-69, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 7...
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals

No matter what happens this week, remember the Milwaukee Brewers are the 2021 National League Central Division champions. What happened between the Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals last week doesn’t matter. What happens this week between the Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals doesn’t matter. The Brewers are division champions and...
MLB
brewcrewball.com

The Brewers should start Eric Lauer before Freddy Peralta in the NLDS

There’s no doubt Freddy Peralta took a huge step forward for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. His 2.81 ERA through 28 games (27 starts) is phenomenal, but there has to be some concern based on his recent outings. It is to the point that it’s fair to wonder if Eric Lauer should be Milwaukee’s Game 3 starter in the NLDS.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
thesalemnewsonline.com

Watch now: Brewers-Cardinals preview

The St Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are set to collide for game two of their three game series tonight from Busch Stadium.
MLB
numberfire.com

Brewers' Jackie Bradley starting Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Jackie Bradley Jr. as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bradley will bat eighth and play in centerfield, while Lorenzo Cain sits. Bradley has a $2,000 FanDuel salary and is projected for 7.1 fantasy points.
MLB
MLB

Brewers' strengths, concerns in postseason

MILWAUKEE -- Pitching charted the course for the 2021 Brewers all year and figures to do the same in the postseason. Don’t trust our analysis. Take if from Hall of Famer Robin Yount. • NLDS Game 1 presented by Good Sam: Friday, 4:37 ET/3:37 CT on TBS. “This team is...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

156K+
Followers
349K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy