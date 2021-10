A 24 year drought has come to an end for the the Nevada football team as the Wolf Pack defeated Boise State on the blue turf Saturday, 41-31 at Albertson's Stadium. In front of a record crowd of 37,426 fans, the Wolf Pack would score on their opening drive to set the tone on Saturday afternoon, but the Broncos answered quickly, soon taking a 14-7 lead and a 21-20 lead at halftime. Boise State would receive the ball to start the second half, but Nevada's defense would help set the tone for the Wolf Pack, as Tristan Nichols forcing a fumble which was recovered by Daiyan Henley, for the first of three Broncos turnovers in the second frame.

