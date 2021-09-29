CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epix Greenlights ‘Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story Of A&M Records’, Music Docuseries From Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDHUh_0cBtwczJ00
From left; Jerry Moss, Herb Alpert Michael Putland Archives

Epix is digging into the story behind iconic A&M Records. The premium cable network has set a December premiere date for Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records, a music docuseries from Laurel Canyon producers Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, Kennedy/Marshall Company, Polygram Entertainment, Interscope Films and Universal Music Publishing Group. The two-part docuseries will premiere at 10 p.m. December 5 and conclude December 12.

Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss started A&M Records out of a garage in 1962 and built into one of the most successful independent record labels in history. Produced by Marshall and directed by Suffern, the docuseries takes an in-depth look at the company’s distinct approach of focusing on its artists, discovering unique talent and evolving with the ever-changing music industry. With rare archival footage and audio-only interviews, Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records will be told by the visionaries who lived it. It features the music of the Police, the Carpenters, Joe Cocker, Carole King, and the Go-Go’s among others, and interviews with Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Sheryl Crow, Yusuf/Cat Stevens and more.

“With firsthand artist accounts, and rarely-seen footage from the archives, Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records is a definitive history of an iconic institution,” Epix president Michael Wright said.

Added Marshall: “In the same way we approached our Laurel Canyon docuseries for Epix, Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records will be an immersive experience that celebrates the time and place and, above all, the amazing artists and music that Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss cared for and developed at A&M Records.”

Said David Blackman, Head of Film and TV Production and Development at UMG, “The breadth of artists that A&M introduced to the world is wide and eclectic — reflective of a label founded by an artist and music lover – and has had a lasting impact on music today.”

Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records is a Kennedy/Marshall Company production in association with Polygram Entertainment, Interscope Films and Universal Music Publishing Group. Executive producers for Polygram Entertainment are David Blackman, Bruce Resnikoff and Steve Berman. ICM Partners represents Kennedy/Marshall Company in connection with this project.

