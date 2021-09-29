CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Bolsters Unscripted Division With Promotion Of ABC Exec Tiffany Faigus

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
Tiffany Faigus is moving up the ladder at Disney.

The exec, who was previously VP, alternative series and specials, becomes SVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted.

She will work across both the network and the Mouse House’s newly launched unscripted production division, which is overseen by Rob Mills.

Faigus has been tasked with identifying new ideas and concepts, collaborating with talent and supervising creative production on unscripted series and pilots and will also be responsible for both increasing Walt Disney Television Unscripted’s output and inventory of owned and distributed unscripted programming across all platforms, as well as expanding the production unit’s team.

Since joining ABC in 2015, Faigus has managed ABC titles such as The Little Mermaid Live!, The Disney Family Singalong franchises, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, Shark Tank, The $100,000 Pyramid, Holey Moley, The Chase and specials The Wonderful World of Disney: Disneyland 60, Mickey’s 90th Spectacular and The Magical Holiday Celebration.

Prior to ABC, Faigus worked at CAA before transitioning to show running and creative producing. She has worked across broadcast and cable, including series and specials for NBC, CBS, ABC, TBS, VH1 and HBO, with credits that include four broadcasts of the NBC Olympics, the presidential debates in 2008, and the launch of the syndicated talk show The Nate Berkus Show.

“Tiffany has been my right hand in expanding our unscripted slate at ABC and I couldn’t be happier for her to do so as we grow the business across Walt Disney Television,” said Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Her deep roots in production and her strong relationships within the company and industry make her the perfect person to further the company’s success in unscripted programming across the multiplatform landscape.”

“It has been the most amazing experience and privilege to work alongside Rob for the last six years. He is truly one of the most genuine executives and human beings in our business,” said Faigus. “I am also grateful to Dana Walden and Craig Erwich for the opportunity. I look forward to creating more groundbreaking unscripted and alternative television in my newly expanded role, not only for ABC but for our direct-to-consumer business.”

