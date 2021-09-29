Netduma R2 gaming router review — Ping to win

The Razer Huntsman V2 is, realistically, a tune up design. It updates Razer’s most popular keyboard with some features and design introduced in the keyboards the company made since the Huntsman Elite launched in 2018. In its full-size form, the Huntsman V2, adds a whole bunch of flashy little flourishes like 8K polling, which theoretically reduces input lag by increasing the number of times the keyboard communicates with your computer. The new release also adds PBT keycaps, and a redesigned wrist rest without any sharp plastic corners. None of these are essential improvements: In fact, they range from pleasant quality of life upgrades to borderline useless. Like Razer’s recently released mouse, the Basilisk V3, the Razer Huntsman V2 feels like a refresh that keeps the Huntsman current, rather than true innovation. While the Huntsman V2 is a very nice gaming keyboard, and more worthy of its $200 price tag than the now three-year-old Huntsman Elite, there also isn’t anything here to get excited about.

