CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Netduma R2 gaming router review — Ping to win

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompetitive multiplayer gaming is hugely popular today due to the thrill of competition that comes from it. Just like real sports, that competition presses players to look for ways to gain advantages over opponents. One common approach is to get a gaming PC capable of high refresh rates that’s also configured with minimal system latency. However, this solution is expensive and only accounts for part of the latency equation. Establishing a quality network connection is of equal importance. At its core, networking is very complicated, though, and many of the tools available to users often go unused due to a lack of accessibility. Netduma set out to change this with its DumaOS software, which is now utilized in Netgear Nighthawk routers and provided as a subscription service via certain ISPs. Additionally, Netduma sells its own R2 gaming router with the DumaOS built in, and that’s what we’re reviewing today.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Router#Wireless Lan#Routers#Bandwidth Allocation#Netduma R2#Netgear Nighthawk
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
techraptor.net

Audeze Mobius Gaming Headset Review

Headsets can occasionally be hard to fully review. Despite the fact that they all functionally do the same thing, they tend to have their own gimmicks, functions and features. Where one headset might boast its competitive abilities, another might prioritise comfort. The Audeze Mobius kind of does every one of these things, at a very premium price range. It does it very well.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Acer Predator X25 Gaming Monitor Review

We previously reviewed the Acer Predator X38 Gaming Monitor and were extremely impressed. Packing blisteringly fast speed, crystal clear graphics and zero tear in a curved 38-inch screen is commendable. This time Acer sent us the Predator X25. Offering a 25-inch screen, the X25 may be not as grand as the X38, but it is an insanely brilliant machine. While the latter featured a refresh rate of 175Hz and a response rate of 1ms, the former offers a whopping 360Hz refresh rate with a response time of 0.3ms. If the X38 turned out to be such a huge success, imagine how impressive the X25 was with its more-than-doubled refresh rate and more-than-halved response time.
COMPUTERS
PC Perspective

HyperX SoloCast USB Gaming Microphone Review

A High-Quality Value Entry from the Maker of the QuadCast. The SoloCast is a smaller, less expensive USB mic option from the company that produced the excellent QuadCast (and updated QuadCast S), and while it doesn’t have flashy RGB effects it retains the handy tap-to-mute functionality and still offers the flexibility of stand or boom mounting.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CNET

Netgear R6700AX review: Sturdy speeds from this affordable Wi-Fi 6 router

Just as 5G ushered in next-gen cellular connections, 802.11ax -- or Wi-Fi 6 -- is the latest generation of Wi-Fi, with improved transmissions that are about 30% faster than before. If you've picked up a new laptop or phone recently, then there's a good chance it supports the standard, but you'll need a Wi-Fi 6 router running your home network in order to take full advantage of those faster speeds at home.
ELECTRONICS
hardcoregamer.com

Review: CLX Scarab Gaming PC

While there are plenty of pre-built computer manufacturers out there to select setups from, there are others that focus on builds that use a multitude of parts. CLX is a company that allows users to choose the parts they desire to build a PC with, but also has preset designs in mind. CLX has managed to build the dream AMD machine which features a liquid-cooled AMD RX 6900XT and pairs it with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for the pure AMD enthusiast. This build comes in at a steep price, but if money is no issue and AMD is all that matters, this is an impressive machine.
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

Razer Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard Review

The Razer Huntsman V2 is, realistically, a tune up design. It updates Razer’s most popular keyboard with some features and design introduced in the keyboards the company made since the Huntsman Elite launched in 2018. In its full-size form, the Huntsman V2, adds a whole bunch of flashy little flourishes like 8K polling, which theoretically reduces input lag by increasing the number of times the keyboard communicates with your computer. The new release also adds PBT keycaps, and a redesigned wrist rest without any sharp plastic corners. None of these are essential improvements: In fact, they range from pleasant quality of life upgrades to borderline useless. Like Razer’s recently released mouse, the Basilisk V3, the Razer Huntsman V2 feels like a refresh that keeps the Huntsman current, rather than true innovation. While the Huntsman V2 is a very nice gaming keyboard, and more worthy of its $200 price tag than the now three-year-old Huntsman Elite, there also isn’t anything here to get excited about.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Get the excellent Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for only $400 ($100 off)

The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung’s best phones at the moment, especially in the United States. The phone includes many of the features you’d expect on a flagship device, like a 120Hz screen and 5G connectivity, but at a lower price of $500. However, the Galaxy A52 5G is now on sale at Amazon for $499.99, a savings of $100 from the usual price. That’s a heck of a deal for the hardware and software on offer.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 gaming monitor review

Do you want a great all-rounder, something really polished and well executed. Or something more specialised with a wow factor but also a few flaws or missing features? The new Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 falls firmly into the first category. On paper, it’s nothing special. 32 inches, IPS panel, 165Hz refresh, 1440p resolution, sub-3ms response, basic HDR capability, you get the idea.
ELECTRONICS
pcinvasion.com

AMD aims to increase efficiency of server chips 30x by 2025

AMD has announced that it aims to achieve a 30x increase in server energy efficiency for EPYC CPUs and Instinct accelerators by 2025. This increase in efficiency is expected to help data centers and servers achieve higher performance in Artificial Intelligence (AI) training and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications. The goal...
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

RAXE500 Tri-Band WiFi Router Review: Fast but Flawed

NETGEAR - Nighthawk AXE11000... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Netgear RAXE500 is an early entry into the Wi-Fi 6E router space, and on paper at least, it looks like a wireless network powerhouse. It also looks good and is easy to set up--at least on the hardware side--with no antennas to attach. But as we’ll see in testing, it struggles a lot on a congested network. And despite it’s very high price, Netgear charges extra for ongoing security support.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Microsoft releases Windows 11 a day early

Windows 11 is now officially available to download. While Microsoft is launching Windows 11-powered hardware worldwide on October 5th, the company has made the OS update available early for eligible devices in New Zealand and beyond. If you’ve purchased a Windows 10 machine recently, that means you should be able to upgrade to Windows 11 right now.
SOFTWARE
pcinvasion.com

Steam’s September hardware survey lists an RX 6000 series card for the first time

Steam has yet again shared the results from its monthly hardware survey for September 2021, and one of AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs has finally made the list. We already saw AMD’s GPU market share begin to slip in May’s hardware survey. This trend seems to be continuing as we approach the holiday season. However, it isn’t all bad for Team Red, as it still managed to get on the scoreboard and achieve a small victory.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

Windows 11 now available to download, a day early for some users

Microsoft has been hyping up the release of its brand new Windows 11 operating system for the last few weeks. Its global launch has been set for October 5, which has already come in some time zones. Thus, copies of the new operating system have already begun distribution, meaning that even if you live somewhere like North America where it’s still October 4 (as of the time of publication), you can already download Windows 11 and fire it up early.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

Intel ARC Alchemist reference graphics card design renders leaked

Another leak popped up this weekend regarding Intel’s upcoming ARC Alchemist graphics cards. This time, we got a better look at the reference design courtesy of new efforts from tech leaker Moore’s Law is Dead, who also provided images of early test models. These latest images are renders created in collaboration with sources at Intel to show what to expect when the lineup launches next year.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

Succubus tech review — Created hell on my own

Succubus is out and is coming for your hard drive space. The game weighs in at a whopping 60 GB, making it one of the indie games with the largest install sizes around. And, while it is an indie, it also has some fairly demanding specs. Well, not that demanding, but more power than most non-AAA games require. Granted, this game has very good graphics and frequently has a large number of characters onscreen at once, so this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Let’s take a gander at the game’s specs.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy