Jolie May scores two goals in Lady Jumpers' win
MONTICELLO – The Somerset High School girls soccer team upped their season record to an impressive 14-2 with a 4-0 win over Wayne County High School on Tuesday. Somerset junior Jolie May scored two goals in the Lady Jumpers' road soccer match. In the 27th minute, May blasted a long-range shot over the top of the Lady Cardinal keeper Xaviea West. Midway through the second half, May scored her second goal after a defensive clearance on a corner.www.somerset-kentucky.com
