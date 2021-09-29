CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Jolie May scores two goals in Lady Jumpers' win

By Steve Cornelius Commonwealth Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTICELLO – The Somerset High School girls soccer team upped their season record to an impressive 14-2 with a 4-0 win over Wayne County High School on Tuesday. Somerset junior Jolie May scored two goals in the Lady Jumpers' road soccer match. In the 27th minute, May blasted a long-range shot over the top of the Lady Cardinal keeper Xaviea West. Midway through the second half, May scored her second goal after a defensive clearance on a corner.

#Jumpers#Girls Soccer#The Lady Cardinals#The Cj Sports Editor
