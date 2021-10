Hello! Welcome to my first-ever full picks column here at For the Win. Nice place, isn’t it? Very accessible, good folks, etc. My name is Christian D’Andrea. I’ve been here for about a week now. You may remember me from SB Nation. Or maybe you saw me in some DraftKings videos, likely talking about boy bands or cannibalism or some other non-football topic as a Madden ’21 game droned on in the background. Or perhaps you’re one of the tens of tens of people to subscribe to the NFL and sometimes beer-centric newsletter I help publish.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO