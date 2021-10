A well-known Leechburg lodge is set to celebrate a milestone this weekend. William Marconi Lodge of Mutual Benefit marks 110 years at 135 River Ave. “We’re trying to give back to the members (and the public) because of the dismal year last year, and we couldn’t really do much with so many restrictions,” said club President Chad Raschiatore. “I just like to see the club thrive. We’re doing well, even after the covid. Hopefully things will change and we can get back to normalcy.”

