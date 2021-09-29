Netflix shares trailer for Mark Millar anime adaptation Super Crooks

Netflix has shared a new poster for the second season of the Ultraman anime! As part of Tsuburaya Productions' announced effort to further expand their library of Tokusatsu properties into new projects around the world, they collaborated with Netflix on a special anime adaptation of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi's original Ultraman manga series. This manga was conceived as a sequel version to the original Ultraman series, and now the anime is taking that to the next level with even more references to the original Tokusatsu franchise. As revealed through the newest look at the next season, fans will get even more Ultraman fighters than expected!

