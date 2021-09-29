Netflix shares trailer for Mark Millar anime adaptation Super Crooks
Netflix has released a poster and trailer for Super Crooks, the upcoming anime based on Mark Millar and Leinnil Francis Yu’s comic book series; take a look here…. In this anime adaptation, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist — for real! From comic book legend Mark Millar, this super-powered heist story about eight super-villains is jam-packed with action and told in 13 x 30-minute episodes lushly produced by Bones.www.flickeringmyth.com
