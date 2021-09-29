A Lima woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in rural Allen County
A Lima woman was killed in an early morning crash in rural Allen County. According to Troopers from the OSHP Lima Post, the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on S. Defiance Trail near Agerter Road. 46-year-old Angela Steele’s vehicle drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Steele was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol suspect impairment could be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.www.hometownstations.com
