Petition language approved in recall of 3 Alma city commissioners
A recall effort against three Alma city commissioners will be allowed to proceed. The three-member Gratiot County Elections Commission, composed of Probate Judge Kristin Bakker, County Clerk Angie Thomspon and County Treasurer Terri Ball, voted during a meeting Monday morning to approve petition language in an effort to recall Vice Mayor Roxann Herrington, and commissioners Nick Piccolo and Audra Stahl.www.themorningsun.com
