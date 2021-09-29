Eat Your Feelings with Lazy Dog’s Nostalgic TV Dinners
How one Colorado restaurant group is offering diners an old-school take on takeout comfort food. When restaurants were forced to rethink the way they operate in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, many pivoted their focus to takeout. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, which has four Colorado locations, looked to the past as well as the future to bring nostalgic joy to the lives of its customers in the form of frozen, ready-to-reheat, take-home TV dinners.www.5280.com
