CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Eat Your Feelings with Lazy Dog’s Nostalgic TV Dinners

By Nickolaus Hines
5280.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow one Colorado restaurant group is offering diners an old-school take on takeout comfort food. When restaurants were forced to rethink the way they operate in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, many pivoted their focus to takeout. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, which has four Colorado locations, looked to the past as well as the future to bring nostalgic joy to the lives of its customers in the form of frozen, ready-to-reheat, take-home TV dinners.

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

Related
5280.com

The Best 45 Dishes To Eat in Denver Right Now

We spent months brunching, lunching, and indulging in elaborate multicourse dinner feasts to bring you this guide to the most delectable meals in the Mile High City. Even as it faces staffing shortages, pandemic protocols, and supply chain disruptions, Denver’s dining scene remains dynamic, deep, and downright delicious. Here’s your guide to the most delectable meals in the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Only In Arizona

The All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry At Prescott Junction In Arizona Is Full Of Southern Flavor

Eating at a classic American diner offers an experience rife with nostalgic charm, and Prescott Junction is no exception. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu at this mom-and-pop joint, but today, we’re focusing on their all-you-can-eat fish fry. It’s offered every Friday and Saturday, featuring the golden-fried Icelandic cod and shrimp, plus […] The post The All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry At Prescott Junction In Arizona Is Full Of Southern Flavor appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
marthastewart.com

Can Dogs Eat Cinnamon? A Veterinarian Weighs In

Read this before you share any seasonal, cinnamon-flavored sweets with your canine. It's a staple on cinnamon toast, an extra kick in hundreds of recipes and hot drinks, and the necessary ingredient for one of the dumbest food "challenges" to hit the internet a few years ago (a raw spoonful, and no, just don't do it).
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Dinner#The Restaurant Group#Food Drink#Lazy Dog Restaurant#Westminster#Chicken Parmesan#Mac#Nuggets
FanSided

Can dogs eat jalapenos?

While we don’t recommend letting our dogs eat people food, there is something to be said for adding fresh foods to their diet, and using fresh produce to make treats for our pups. But what about things like jalapenos?. If you happen to be a fan of spicy foods, you...
ANIMALS
pinalcentral.com

Uncovering the perfect steak with Hideout Steakhouse & BBQ

One step into Hideout Steakhouse & BBQ is a step into a one-of-a-kind experience. The warm, rustic decor of the restaurant greets guests as they enter, with a bright open concept that makes the large seating area feel spacious and welcoming. The restaurant also features an open kitchen, giving guests...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

Salads That Are Worse Than a Slice of Cheese Pizza

Waiter serving a large buffet table full of delicious food. Unrecognizable Caucasian male, professional in white apron and uniform. Remember when some iceberg lettuce — maybe with some shredded carrot and a slice of cucumber — and dressing qualified as a salad? Though American cuisine has come a long way since, plenty of questionable and […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Ohio

The Jumbo Margarita At La Fogata Grill In Ohio Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

If you’re a fan of drinking margaritas, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are more than a handful of delicious places to find them here in Ohio. Today’s destination is one of the very best. La Fogata Grill in Pickerington is known for its Jumbo Margaritas, which compliment just about anything from the menu. […] The post The Jumbo Margarita At La Fogata Grill In Ohio Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Connecticut

There’s A Chocolate Bar In Connecticut And It’s Just As Heavenly As It Sounds

If you’re on a diet, this is one article you may want to skip! We are featuring an amazing chocolate shop in Connecticut that will have you drooling. Their original name was Truffle Shots, after their signature product. They’ve since expanded to sell various other chocolate products as well. They changed their name to the […] The post There’s A Chocolate Bar In Connecticut And It’s Just As Heavenly As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Food & Wine

Could the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Be Heading to France?

Nothing is as American as apple pie, but hot dogs come close. One of the biggest names in wieners is Nathan's Famous, in no small part due to their annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest held on the most American day of the year: the Fourth of July. Recently, Nathan's...
RESTAURANTS
myneworleans.com

Birthday Dinners and Mosca’s

My wife had a birthday recently. We had a low-key celebration that night at Bayou Wine Garden, and I will therefore testify to the excellent cheese and charcuterie board we had with a carafe of wine. Two cured meats, three cheeses, assorted pickles, fruit, good bread, chutney and three varieties...
FOOD & DRINKS
HeraldNet

Eat This: One night in Bangkok, and the world’s your taco

One of the best things about visiting my daughters in Arlington, Virginia, is that there are so many funky restaurants to choose from. One of my favorites is Taco Bamba, a chainlet of fast-casual taquerias that dishes up some of the Washington, D.C., area’s best tacos at surprisingly non-D.C. prices.
EVERETT, WA
FUN 107

Fall River’s Newest Ice Cream Shop Is Both Tasty and Nostalgic

As a kid, one of my fondest memories was visiting the carousel by the Fall River Heritage State Park. My memory is faint but vivid enough to remember that the "black horse" was always my favorite of the group. Don't ask me why, I was just a five-year-old kid excited to ride. All I could recall is how significantly close the outer color scheme of the amusement ride resembled Freddy Krueger of those A Nightmare on Elm Street horror movies.
FALL RIVER, MA
wwnytv.com

TV Dinner: Apple Smoothie

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a smoothie that’s tasty, good for you, and in Chef Chris Manning’s words, “rib-sticking.”. Unlike many people, the chef doesn’t use ice in his smoothies because he doesn’t want to dilute the nutrient value of the ingredients. And he likes them thick. Apple Smoothie.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy