Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Burke County in western North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 925 AM EDT, Although heavy rain is ending across McDowell County, excessive runoff is still ongoing and significant rises are occurring on area streams, including the upper Catawba River, the North Fork Catawba River, North Muddy Creek, as well as associated tributaries. It will be at least 1-2 more hours before area streams crest, therefore, additional flooding is expected to develop across McDowell County this morning. * Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing with numerous flooded roadways and some water rescues ongoing. Please avoid all flooded roadways, obey all barricades, and heed all guidance from local officials. If you do not need to travel you are encouraged to postpone travel until this afternoon to allow emergency crews to handle ongoing flooding impacts. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life -hreatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, low-water crossings, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morganton, Marion, Salem, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Table Rock, Lake Rhodhiss, Nebo, Oak Hill, Ashford, North Cove, Dysartsville and Woodlawn. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 2 HOURS

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO