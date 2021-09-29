CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 14:23:00 Expires: 2021-09-29 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 158 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Mitchell; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 AM EDT FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western North Carolina, including the following areas, Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Mitchell and Yancey. * Through Friday morning. * Additional rounds of showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected to later today into tonight. Additional rainfall totals of up to 1 to 2 inches are possible across the watch area, with locally higher amounts. Even these amounts may cause localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground from previous rainfall.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burke The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across eastern Burke County. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the past 60 to 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Expect rapid flooding of low-water crossing and other low-lying areas adjacent to small streams, especially in the upper reaches of Henry River, Henry Fork, and Jacob Fork, and areas in the South Mountains. Expect flooding to begin and worsen over the next 1-2 hours before area streams crest and flooding begins to recede. Avoid all flooded roadways and seek higher ground if you live next to a small stream. Campers in the South Mountains along creeks and streams need to be ready to seek higher shelter if water starts rising rapidly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Icard, Hildebran, South Mountains State Park and Pleasant Grove. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Burke County in western North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 925 AM EDT, Although heavy rain is ending across McDowell County, excessive runoff is still ongoing and significant rises are occurring on area streams, including the upper Catawba River, the North Fork Catawba River, North Muddy Creek, as well as associated tributaries. It will be at least 1-2 more hours before area streams crest, therefore, additional flooding is expected to develop across McDowell County this morning. * Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing with numerous flooded roadways and some water rescues ongoing. Please avoid all flooded roadways, obey all barricades, and heed all guidance from local officials. If you do not need to travel you are encouraged to postpone travel until this afternoon to allow emergency crews to handle ongoing flooding impacts. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life -hreatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, low-water crossings, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morganton, Marion, Salem, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Table Rock, Lake Rhodhiss, Nebo, Oak Hill, Ashford, North Cove, Dysartsville and Woodlawn. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended as visibilities continue to gradually improve as the fog slowly dissipates this morning.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 18:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lee; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until noon CDT. * At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Notasulga, Smiths, Smiths Station, Franklin, Society Hill, Tuskegee National Forest, Auburn University, Beauregard, Lake Tuskegee, Griffen Mill, Davisville, Liverpool, Bleecker, Loachapoka, Chewacla State Park, I 85 Rest Area and Marvyn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Macon by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cullman FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 852 AM CDT, emergency management reported damage to bridges from overnight runoff. Lingering flooding issues continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holly Pond, Baileyton and Joppa.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 1015 AM CDT /1115 AM EDT/. * At 752 AM CDT /852 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill and Saint Joe Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-09 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM AKDT SATURDAY FOR THE BRISTOL BAY COAST The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM Friday to 1 AM AKDT Saturday. * LOCATION...Along the Bristol Bay coast from Togiak to Port Heiden. * COASTAL FLOODING...3 to 6 feet above the normal high tide line (1 to 3 feet above grassline). * TIMING...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...A strong low will produce persistent westerly flow across the Bering. This prolonged westerly fetch combined with high tide will lead to coastal flooding across low lying areas. Minor beach erosion is also possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Putnam Patchy fog will make for localized visibilities getting down to a around a quarter to half mile. If driving and encountering this fog, use low beam headlights, allow for extra space between vehicles and reduce speed. Visibilities are expected to improve between 1000am and 1030am.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Abbeville by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Abbeville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Abbeville County in upstate South Carolina * Until noon EDT. * At 859 AM EDT, County officials reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of around an inch is possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. County officials reports around a dozen roads flooded in the Lake Secession area and vicinity. Avoid roads crossing creeks in this area, including Rocky River. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Due West, Lake Secession, Lowndesville, Lake Russell and Antreville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina South Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 851 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in addition to the ongoing minor coastal flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, North Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Myrtle Grove, Silver Lake, Masonboro and Dosher Memorial Hospital. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities were improving across the area and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 am.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY FOR NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and any high water is receding, so flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elbert; Hart FLASH FLOOD WARNING AT 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ELBERT AND SOUTHWESTERN HART COUNTIES HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING The Flash Flood Warning has been replaced with a Flood Warning as flooding is expected to continue along Beaverdam Creek well into the afternoon hours due to earlier heavy rain.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 10:34:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Escambia River Near Century. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 9:05 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet this afternoon. It will then begin to fall, falling below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground. At 17.0 feet, considerable flooding of lowlands.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina South Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 851 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in addition to the ongoing minor coastal flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, North Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Myrtle Grove, Silver Lake, Masonboro and Dosher Memorial Hospital. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 05:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cullman The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Cullman County in north central Alabama * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 857 AM CDT, Three to eight inches of rainfall fell overnight and runoff from this has produced some lingering flooding issues and damage to some bridges in northeastern Cullman county. Therefore, flooding issues will remain possible through 11 AM CDT. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Holly Pond, Baileyton and Joppa.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

