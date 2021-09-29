Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez skewers umpires

Pedro Martinez ALEX COOPER / OBSERVER-DISPATCH via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former Red Sox ace and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez sounded off on MLB umpires Tuesday.

During Tuesday's broadcast of "MLB Tonight," MLB Network analyst and former player Harold Reynolds questioned why Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver has never been called for a balk in his professional career. The question arose after Weaver looked like he balked during the first inning of Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Martinez pulled no punches as he responded in an animated fashion: "Well, the umpires don't know s--t about what they're doing."

The Hall of Famer's outburst drew a good chuckle out of Reynolds and went viral for its comedic timing. It also brought up the ongoing debate over whether the MLB needs to use robot umpires over humans who have inconsistent strike zones and miss calls out in the field.

Here is one of many compilations of bad calls from the first couple of months of the 2021 season: